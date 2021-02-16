Though tedious and time-consuming, it is possible for Minecraft players to get an Elytra before ever killing the Ender Dragon.

Elytra is a rare set of wings in Minecraft that grants players the ability to fly in Survival mode. This coveted item can only be obtained in end cities, specifically inside of item frames found in the treasure rooms inside of end ships.

Typically, Minecraft players will first need to defeat the Ender Dragon and beat the game, before they will be able to get their hands on an Elytra. However, it is possible for players to get an Elytra once they have gained access to the End Dimension.

The method of getting an Elytra without killing the Ender Dragon is not for the faint at heart, as it is incredibly time consuming and labor intensive.

This article breaks down how Minecraft players can obtain an Elytra before they have defeated the Ender Dragon and beaten the game.

How to get an Elytra before beating Minecraft

In order for players to obtain an Elytra, they will still need to gain access to the End dimension first. To get to the End dimension, players need to activate an End Portal with all twelve eyes of ender.

Advertisement

End Portals are typically found in the Portal room inside of Stronghold. Minecraft players can refer to this full guide, which details the steps for both finding and activating an End Portal.

After entering the End Portal, players will be teleported to the main Island, which serves as the platform for the Ender Dragon boss fight.

The end cities, which are where Elytras can be found, are located on the outer islands, which are over 1000 blocks away from the main island. To get to the outer islands, players will typically need to kill the Ender Dragon on the main island.

After the Ender Dragon is defeated, it will generate an End Gateway, which players can use to immediately access the outer island.

The distance between the main island and outer islands in Minecraft. (Image via u/chnapik/reddit.com)

Instead of killing the Ender Dragon to gain access to the End Gateway, players can build a bridge to the outer islands. As mentioned previously, the distance from the main island to the outer islands is substantial.

The outer islands are over a few dozen chunks away in distance, which can only be seen with the help of mods and some incredibly enhanced rendering capability.

Advertisement

However, where there is a will there is a way. Minecraft players can build a bridge for themselves all the way to the outer islands. Completing this momentous task will take a great deal of time, perservance, and thousands of blocks.

Minecraft players can use any kind of block to build the bridge, but using common and plentiful blocks such as cobblestone and dirt is recommended.

Players should note that the Ender Dragon will not be too pleased with players stepping on his turf, and will likely need to build a shelter to protect themselves during the initial stages of building the bridge.

After a Minecraft player has successfully built their bridge, they will have continuous access to the outer islands without having defeated the Ender Dragon at all.

Once on the outer islands, Minecraft players can explore until they find an end city like normal. Once they find an end city, they should quickly make their way to the treasure room of an end ship to claim their precious Elytra.

While it is possible to get an Elytra without beating the Ender Dragon, it is only recommended for Minecraft players who do not mind spending the exorbitant amount of time required to accomplish this task.