How to make a simple visual illusion in Minecraft

Creating an optical illusion in Minecraft can require quite a bit of spatial understanding and time. Still, the good news is that not every in-game visual illusion requires a ton of work and foreknowledge. Some tricks of the eye require little more than a few blocks and the right angle to view them, and players can start with these illusions before trying out more complex builds.

Suppose you're hoping to make a simple optical illusion in Minecraft before moving on to trickier ones. In that case, there's a straightforward trick that can be employed that only requires three blocks and a box-like environment. With just a few moments of your time, you can create the illusion of a floating three-dimensional cube.

How to make a pseudo-hovering 3D cube illusion in Minecraft

This illusion can be created with many different Minecraft blocks (Image via Mojang)

For this particular Minecraft illusion, you'll need several blocks of the same type to make an enclosure, then three blocks that have matching textures on all of their sides. This can technically be achieved with asymmetric-textured Minecraft blocks but can be more difficult to pull off, so we'll keep things simple and use blocks that have the same texture on all facings.

In the interest of keeping things simple, let's say that stone blocks will be used for an enclosure and three blocks of redstone to create the illusion. With these resources in hand, you can create the Minecraft illusion with the following steps:

Begin by creating a box that is 10x10 in length and width, then build it upward as high as you'd like. At least six blocks in height is ideal, but you can always build taller if you'd like. The illusion shouldn't be impacted in any significant way. Pick one of the uppermost corners of the box and remove three specific blocks: The left, right, and top blocks that are flush with the corner. Replace these openings with the redstone blocks or any other block of your choice that possesses the same texture on all sides. You may have to try out different block types to make sure that they look identical when all three are placed. Step away and view the blocks from the opposite corner of where they're placed. If done correctly, this should create the illusion of a floating three-dimensional cube thanks to the contrast with the other blocks.

The appearance of the corner of this Minecraft illusion before other blocks are placed (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft illusion at work using redstone blocks against the stone contrast (Image via Mojang)

Sure, this illusion is incredibly simplistic and might not be as visually dazzling as the tricks of the eye experienced players build, but it's a great starting point for understanding how illusions work. When it comes to optical illusions in Mojang's sandbox game, perspective is everything, and this incredibly basic illusion is just the tip of the iceberg.