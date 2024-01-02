Minecraft player experiences weird texture glitch in Pocket Edition

Each and every block in Minecraft has a unique texture that makes the object look exactly how it should in real life. However, the game can still encounter glitches and bugs that affect its textures. Something similar happened to a Redditor as they discovered weird texture glitches. Some of the textures were missing, while others were interchanged with each other.

A Redditor by the name of "uhohbeckyo" posted a video of Minecraft Pocket Edition in which they encountered the bizarre texture glitch. They returned to the game after a short break to see the dripstone blocks having black pixels, the ladder's texture converted into a lantern, and many other glitched textures.

As they roamed around their world, the ocean right beside their base had loads of blacked-out areas. The dandelion flowers were hilariously converted into the texture of a yellow-glazed terracotta block. The original poster claimed they only left the game for around 30 seconds, after which they experienced this texture glitch.

Users react to bizarre texture glitch on Minecraft Pocket Edition

Since the texture glitch was quite unique, it instantly went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it accrued more than three thousand upvotes and comments. Furthermore, since Bedrock or Pocket Edition usually has quite a lot of bugs in it, many members of the subreddit wanted to see what the fuss was all about this time.

A few Redditors genuinely wanted to help the original poster and explained how the game misbehaved in this way because it was interrupted by another application. They suggested closing the game and reopening it to fix the Minecraft texture glitch.

Apart from some useful suggestions, most other comments joked around the bizarre texture glitch in the Pocket Edition. Some pointed out how the original poster thankfully had the correct torchflower texture in their inventory.

Redditors also joked that to get the correct block textures, the original poster needs to buy the Xbox game pass, or the game has disabled the permission to have correct textures.

One of the Redditors hilariously stated that the game was drunk during New Year's party, and another user commented that the original poster hit their head a little too hard to be seeing such textures.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were fascinated to see such a bizarre texture glitch that not only corrupted a few blocks but made them look like other blocks.

While some discussed how it could be fixed, others joked about the weird bug. A day after it was posted, the video continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.