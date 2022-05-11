How to make a strength II potion in Minecraft

Among the many features in Minecraft lies a category known as status effects. Status effects are properties that bring changes to a player’s behavior for a short period of time. These properties can be acquired in a few ways. These include ranged attacks, conduits, potions, and more.

This article will talk about a status effect that presents itself in the game in the form of a potion known as the potion of strength II.

The strength status effect is one of the most potent status effects in the game. This status effect increases a player’s melee damage by a significant amount, and the exact buff depends on how powerful its source potion is. This article will talk about a status effect that presents itself in the game in the form of a potion known as the potion of strength II.

Everything Minecraft players need to know about making the potion of strength II

The potion of strength has three variants, and the first variant is the base potion of strength. This potion gives players increased melee damage or strength for three minutes. The melee damage during this period is increased by three health points or 1.5 hearts.

The second variant is the enhanced version of the potion, which performs the same way as the base potion but lasts for a whopping eight minutes.

The third and final variant of the potion of strength is the potion of strength II. This potion increases the player’s melee damage by three hearts or six health points.

In order to construct the potion of strength II, players will first have to make the potion of strength. The steps for this are given below:

1) Make a crafting table and use it to craft blaze powder from blaze rods.

Recipe for a brewing stand (Image via Minecraft)

2) Acquire or craft a brewing stand. A how-to guide can be found here.

A brewing stand (Image via Minecraft)

3) Open the brewing stand and add one blaze powder to the slot on the top left.

Putting blaze powder in the brewing stand (Image via Minecraft)

4) Place water bottles in one or each of the three middle slots.

Water bottles are the essence of potions (Image via Minecraft)

5) Place a nether wart in the single slot located above the trio of middle slots.

Nether wart is found in nether fortresses (Image via Minecraft)

6) This process will result in an Awkward potion.

Three awkward potions (Image via Minecraft)

7) Players must then replace the nether wart with blaze powder.

Blaze powder is tricky to obtain (Image via Minecraft)

8) A potion of strength is the result of the brewing.

Potions of strength (Image via Minecraft)

Upgrading a potion of strength to a potion of strength II

Players can use the following steps to convert their potion of strength into a potion of strength II:

1) Open the brewing stand and add a potion of strength to one or each of the three bottom slots.

Upgrading a potion of strength (Image via Minecraft)

2) Instead of a nether wart or blaze powder, place a single piece of glowstone dust in the upper slot.

Glowstone can also be obtained in the nether (Image via Minecraft)

3) This will start the brewing process. When complete, the brewing stand will yield a potion of strength II.

Potion of strength II (Image via Minecraft)

Uses of the potion of strength II

The increase in melee damage offered by this upgraded potion can severely affect how a player handles combat during the time the status effect is activated. Players can battle loads of enemies or mobs that they previously had a hard time defeating. Additionally, the potion gives players a massive advantage over their foes in PVP battles.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh