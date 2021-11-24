How to make super fertilizer in Minecraft Education Edition

A substantial improvement in potency over standard bone meal, super fertilizer can be created in Minecraft Education Edition through the use of the version's chemistry features like many of its other exclusive items.

By creating a larger area of plant life when used on grass blocks and growing trees and crops more quickly, super fertilizer can be incredibly helpful for Minecraft players looking to make a large amount of plant life in a hurry. It's also quite cheap to make resource-wise, though creating it will require knowledge of using the lab table and compound creator blocks as well as the element constructor or material reducer blocks.

Minecraft: Creating super fertilizer and its components

Use of the lab table is required to craft super fertilizer (Image via Mojang)

To create super fertilizer in Minecraft Education Edition, players will require Ammonia and Phosphorous combined in the lab table block. Ammonia is a compound made of multiple elements, and Phosphorous is just one element. In order to acquire these materials, players will need to make use of the compound creator, element constructor, and/or the material reducer block.

Ammonia is created in the compound creator in Minecraft by combining one Nitrogen element with three Hydrogen elements. These elements can be obtained by manipulating protons, neutrons, and electrons in the element constructor block or using the material reducer to break down common Minecraft blocks into elements. For Hydrogen and Nitrogen specifically, the material reducer may be the easier option, as those particular elements make up several common blocks in the game world.

Once players have extracted their Nitrogen and Hydrogen from one of Minecraft Education Edition's chemistry sources, all they need to do is place the materials into the compound creator to form Ammonia. Then, using the same element sourcing, Phosphorous can be obtained. With sufficient Ammonia and Phosphorous in their inventory, players can then place the ingredients in the lab table's 1x9 input slots. Location doesn't matter as long as the appropriate materials are placed, and players can then retrieve their newly-made super ferilizer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Naturally, accruing more Nitrogen, Phosphorous, and Hydrogen will allow players to craft more super fertilizer, and Minecraft players with a green thumb will likely want to keep a substantial amount of it on hand. Considering that it matures crops and trees in one use and creates larger areas of flowers on grass blocks, super fertilizer is much more preferable to bone meal.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish