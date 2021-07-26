How to make tipped arrows in Minecraft

Minecraft has a wide range of arrow types, some of which have specific abilities.

Minecraft arrows with particular effects are called tipped arrows. Tipped arrows can be identified by their color variants. Each tipped arrow can be used uniquely depending on the kind of battle a player is going into.

Luckily, this interesting Minecraft ammunition is fairly simple to make. The following is a brief guide to crafting tipped arrows in Minecraft.

Tipped arrows in Minecraft

To make tipped arrows in Minecraft, players will need at least eight regular arrows per recipe. On top of this, each tipped arrow recipe will require a potion bottle.

The kind of potion bottle that is to be used in the crafting recipe depends on the desired tipped arrow effect. The tipped arrow options include:

Arrow of Regeneration

Arrow of Swiftness

Arrow of Fire Resistance

Arrow of Healing

Arrow of Night Vision

Arrow of Strength

Arrow of Leaping

Arrow of Invisibility

Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Weakness

Arrow of Slowness

Arrow of Harming

Arrow of Water Breathing

Arrow of Luck‌

Arrow of Decay‌

Arrow of the Turtle Master

Arrow of Slow Falling

Clearly, tipped arrows can be useful for a variety of reasons.

Potions can be made with brewing stands. All potions require blaze powder in order to heat up the brewing stand, and each individual potion requires its own unique recipes.

To craft the tipped arrows, surround the chosen potion bottle with regular arrows on a crafting table. This should convert the regular arrows into eight tipped arrows of the same potion effect.

It is also possible to craft tipped arrows with no effect. This can be done using water bottles instead of potion bottles. Unlike their counterparts, however, these arrows notably do not stack. Therefore, these are not often desired by Minecraft players.

There are also spectral arrows, which are special arrows that do not need potions to be crafted. These arrows require glowstone dust in place of a potion bottle in the crafting recipe.

