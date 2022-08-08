How to make and use lodestone in Minecraft 1.19 update

Lodestone in Minecraft 1.19 is a special type of block that can be used by players to easily travel to a particular location without checking the coordinates or remembering what the terrain looks like. Since the game features a rather large world, players can get lost easily and have trouble finding their way back home.

There are a few ways to find out where players are and where they should be heading to reach a particular location. Usually, players refer to the in-game coordinates and note them for every single structure they find. However, a lodestone simplifies this process. Players who are new to the game may have trouble crafting this block since it requires rare items. Fortunately, the article below will instruct them on how to craft this block and what items are required for it.

Crafting recipe and uses of lodestone in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to craft the block

Lodestone's crafting recipe in Minecraft 1.19 contains the rare netherite ingot (Image via Mojang)

Players will first need to obtain two items to craft this block, which are chiseled stone bricks and netherite ingots. Unfortunately, these may take a good amount of time to find since one of them is extremely rare.

Chiseled stone bricks can be crafted by combining two stone brick slabs placed in a vertical line. Stone brick slabs are made from stone bricks that can be crafted by combining four regular stone blocks. Usually, players obtain stones in the form of cobblestone if they are not mined with the Silk Touch enchantment. Cobblestone needs to be smelted in order to obtain regular stone blocks.

Netherite ingot is arguably the most difficult item to obtain in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

However, obtaining a netherite ingot is arguably the most time-consuming and tedious task in the game. Players must first find Ancient Debris deep in the Nether and then smelt them to obtain netherite scraps. These scraps can then be combined with gold ingots to form netherite ingots.

Once both the items are obtained, players can place one netherite ingot and surround it with eight chiseled stone brick blocks on a crafting table. The main reason why this block is not made very often by players is because it takes one netherite ingot, which is extremely expensive.

How to use the block

The lodestone in Minecraft 1.19 works in all three dimensions only if the block is not destroyed (Image via Mojang)

Once the block is crafted, players can place it inside any rare structure or their own base so that they can find it easily. Once this is done, players can take a compass and right click on the lodestone block. The compass will connect with the block and will have a purple glint as if it is enchanted. This compass will only point towards the lodestone, even if it is thousands of blocks away.

This block also works in the End and Nether realms, where normal compasses lose track. However, if the player goes to another dimension from where the lodestone is present, or if the block is broken, the compass connected to it will spin around randomly.

