How to make and use a stonecutter in Minecraft 1.19 update

Among the hundreds of blocks that are a part of Minecraft, some serve highly specialized and unique purposes. While blocks like sand, dirt, grass, stone, etc., are quite common and are made to fill out the land on each map, there are some unique blocks that help the player with progression, decoration, building, and strengthening their overall character build and experience. These blocks in question can be loosely referred to as “workstation blocks” or villager workstations.

Workstations come in groups of 13 blocks, each specializing in producing or working on a specific function in Minecraft. For example, the blast furnace is used by the armorer, a brewing stand is used by the cleric, a barrel is used by the fisherman, and so on. This article will talk about another workstation block known as the stonecutter.

What is the purpose of the stonecutter in Minecraft 1.19?

The stone cutter is a block that can serve as an alternative to the crafting table and is used to cut blocks into various designs. It can be described as a more precise and organized way of producing sub-blocks from many regular block types. These block types include:

Copper

Stone

Sandstone

Granite

Andesite

Diorite

Cobblestone

Red sandstone

Prismarine

Quartz

Purpur

Nether Brick

Red Nether brick

Basalt

End stone

Blackstone

Mud

The Mud block serves as the newest addition to the list, following the release of Minecraft 1.19 on June 7, 2022. Mud blocks can be found covering the ground in the newly added Mangrove Swamp biome, where players can also find frogs, tadpoles, mangrove trees, and lots more.

The sub-block designs that players can make using the aforementioned block types include:

Slabs

Stairs

Bricks

Brick slabs

Brick stairs

Walls

Chiseled block variants

Polished block variants

Cut copper

Purpur pillars

The ten sub-blocks mentioned above can bring a ton of flexibility to the player’s overall playstyle in the game. These blocks can be placed in specific areas during building (stairs for roof builds, walls for a perimeter, etc.), in traversal, or to take advantage of specific block-related game mechanics, such as using slabs to stop mobs from spawning in certain areas (mob farms, etc.).

The recipe for the stonecutter requires an iron ingot and three stone blocks or stone variants. This includes stone, granite, andesite, diorite, and the polished versions of these stone variants as well.

While Minecraft players can also use the crafting table to craft the blocks mentioned above, the quantity and efficiency of the process can vary. This can be seen when stone blocks are crafted into stone stairs.

When a crafting table is used to craft four blocks of stone stairs, it uses six stone blocks. However, the stonecutter uses one stone block per stair, which makes using the latter more efficient.

Additionally, crafting chiseled stone bricks is way easier with the stonecutter than it is with the crafting table. This is because the latter skips a bunch of steps that feature in the recipe when a crafting table is used.

