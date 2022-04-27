How many bookshelves do you need for a level 30 enchantment in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a ton of different mechanics. Mining is the one mechanic that players associate the game with the most, as the name is quite indicative of the process.

Other great ones are combat, used to fight the endless amounts of scary and hostile mobs in the game; while building is used to get to higher places or to build structures; and many more.

While all these mechanics keep Minecraft grounded and make it the masterpiece it is today, one mechanic in particular takes a path that is a little more separate from reality. This mechanic is known as enchanting.

Enchanting is a game mechanic that allows players to “enchant” their weapons, tools, armor sets, books, and other items. It essentially imbues these pieces of the player’s gear and makes them stronger, faster, and more efficient in a variety of ways.

To get into the enchanting prices in Minecraft, players need a few pre-requisite materials and blocks. The first block is the enchanting table, and the second is the bookshelf.

Players also need lapis lazuli and experience points. However, this article will guide players on the number of bookshelves they need in order to get a level 30 enchantment from the enchanting table.

Minecraft: How to use bookshelves to get the maximum level of enchantments

There are two factors to consider when we talk about the number of bookshelves to be used to get the best enchantments in the game. The first factor is the bookshelves themselves, and the other is the amount of experience point levels the player has when they are enchanting their gear. Let’s talk about bookshelves first.

Bookshelves in enchanting

Bookshelves are made using wooden planks and books. To get the most out of their enchanting experience and get the best enchantments with the highest levels, players need 15 bookshelves around an enchanting table.

These need to be at a distance of exactly one block from the enchanting table, not one block further or nearer. The logic behind having more bookshelves is that it lets the player and the table itself consume more knowledge, and therefore gives better and more powerful enchantments.

Particles in the form of letters and glyphs can be seen floating between the bookshelves and the enchanting table, signifying the very process of the consumption of knowledge.

Experience points or XP in enchanting

While enchanting, players need to be at least 30 levels of XP to get the best enchantments in the enchanting table. While enchantments of lower levels will show up when the player is at lower XP levels, only at level 30 and above will players be able to get enchantments of the maximum level.

Experience points are gained in the form of floating orbs when a player completes an activity of significance within the world of Minecraft. They can earn experience points by killing mobs, breeding them, trading with villagers, fishing, completing advancements in Java Edition, and using utility blocks like grindstones and furnaces.

