How many enchantments can a sword have in Minecraft?

Swords are one of the most useful items in Minecraft. While it's true that all tools have an attack damage stat, swords are by far the best in that regard. Killing a mob with a sword is far easier than doing so with anything else, even an axe. Diamond and Netherite swords are really strong, as is the iron sword, but what really makes swords special is enchanting them.

Swords have access to a very wide variety of enchantments. There are 10 enchantments that can be applied to a sword in Minecraft, and many of them offer unique benefits.

With there being such a wide variety of enchantments, players have tons of options. Understandably, they'd want to put as many as they can on a single sword. But how many enchantments can be applied to one sword? Also, how does a player go about using the maximum number of enchantments on a single sword?

How to put as many enchantments as possible on a Minecraft sword

A Minecraft sword can have seven enchantments on it. However, one of those enchantments is a PC-exclusive enchantment called Sweeping Edge. It is only for Java Edition users, though it is allegedly being planned to be added to Bedrock in the future.

According to the Minecraft Wiki:

"Sweeping Edge increases the damage dealt to mobs by each hit from a sweep attack to 50%/67%/75% of the sword's attack damage for levels I/II/III."

In the Bedrock Edition, there are only six enchantments. With that in mind, here are all the enchantments that can be put on one single sword.

Looting

Sweeping Edge (Java)

Unbreaking

Fire Aspect

Mending

Knockback

Sharpness, Smite, Bane of Arthropods (choose one)

Additionally, a sword could have the Curse of Vanishing; however, that's not beneficial, so Minecraft players will likely try to avoid using that enchantment on a sword.

Enchanting a sword (Image via Crazy Karan on YouTube)

Before trying to slap all the mentioned enchantments on a sword, players should know that eventually, it could be an expensive pursuit. Using them in the wrong order can also make the enchantments too expensive too soon, which limits the amount that can be applied.

Players should always start with the highest level books. Sharpness, Bane of Arthropods, and Smite can all reach level V, which will be the highest; any of these three books should be put on the sword before anything else.

Continuing in that order, Looting, Unbreaking, and Sweeping Edge can all reach level III. If it's Bedrock that players are playing, they will only use Looting and Unbreaking; the order of the three or two enchantments doesn't matter.

Minecraft gamers will follow that up by adding either Knockback or Fire Aspect. Both of these reach level two, though one could argue that Fire Aspect I is fine and will save a bit of XP.

After that, the final enchantment should be Mending I. It will cost a lot of levels, sometimes upwards of 30. That seems expensive, but it's not "too expensive," so it should be doable.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh