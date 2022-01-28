How many flowers are there in Minecraft?

Compared to Minecraft's earlier days, the game now features a large number of different flowers, each with their own uses within the game.

Although many of Minecraft's flowers are used primarily to create different dyes, some possess special purposes, like the wither rose, which can damage players that touch it by inflicting the Wither status effect.

Most flowers can also be used to breed bees, and many flowers can also be used to give different effects to player-crafted suspicious stews.

Despite having similar uses, flowers in player worlds are found in different biomes and some are even obtained through special means. It all comes down to the individual flower in question.

List of every flower in Minecraft 1.18

As of the second leg of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, there are a total of 14 different flower types. Players can find a list of the game's current flowers in version 1.18, as well as where they can be found given below:

Dandelion - Generates in most Overworld biomes. Cannot generate in badlands, mushroom fields, the Nether, or the End. Cannot generate in swamps in Java Edition, but can be created in swamps using bone meal in Bedrock Edition.

- Generates in most Overworld biomes. Cannot generate in badlands, mushroom fields, the Nether, or the End. Cannot generate in swamps in Java Edition, but can be created in swamps using bone meal in Bedrock Edition. Poppy - Generates in the exact same parameters as dandelions.

- Generates in the exact same parameters as dandelions. Blue Orchid - Generated only within swamp biomes.

- Generated only within swamp biomes. Allium - Found within flower forest and meadow biomes.

- Found within flower forest and meadow biomes. Azure Bluet - Found in plains, sunflower plains, flower forest, and meadow biomes.

- Found in plains, sunflower plains, flower forest, and meadow biomes. Tulip - Can be found in plains, sunflower plains, and flower forests.

- Can be found in plains, sunflower plains, and flower forests. Oxeye Daisy - Possesses the same generation rules as Azure Bluets and Oxeye Daisies.

- Possesses the same generation rules as Azure Bluets and Oxeye Daisies. Cornflower - Retains the same generation rules as Bluets and Oxeyes.

- Retains the same generation rules as Bluets and Oxeyes. Lily of the Valley - This rare Minecraft flower can only be found within forest biomes. However, it can be created with bone meal in flower forest biomes.

- This rare Minecraft flower can only be found within forest biomes. However, it can be created with bone meal in flower forest biomes. Wither Rose - The rarest flower in the game, only appears when the Wither boss kills a mob. However, it can also be obtained via Creative Mode or commands.

- The rarest flower in the game, only appears when the Wither boss kills a mob. However, it can also be obtained via Creative Mode or commands. Sunflower - Can only be found in sunflower plains biomes.

- Can only be found in sunflower plains biomes. Lilac - Can currently only generate in forest biomes.

- Can currently only generate in forest biomes. Rose Bush - Like Lilacs, can only be found in forest biomes.

- Like Lilacs, can only be found in forest biomes. Peony - Adheres to the same generation rules as Lilacs and Rose Bushes.

In addition to these locations, all flowers are currently available in Minecraft's Creative Mode inventory and can be created through the use of console commands.

