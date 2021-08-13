How to go into Creative mode in Minecraft on mobile

Switching back and forth between Survival and Creative is something Minecraft players are likely very familiar with. Sometimes players will be building or fighting or doing any Minecraft activity and realize there's something missing; something they need but don't have. Sure, going into Creative will disable achievements, but it is the easiest way to get items that are necessary for what they're trying to accomplish.

It's also very useful to be able to replace things that get lost or broken somehow. It's a frustrating loss that can easily be fixed with Creative. Here's how to go back and forth between Creative and Survival on mobile in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Switching back and forth in Minecraft

Any time a Minecraft player needs to do anything to the game or world settings, it's going to be in the pause menu. This shouldn't be used at just any time, though.

Minecraft can be a multiplayer game, but even if it is being played in single player mode in a solo world, pausing it doesn't actually pause the game. Attacks from mobs, drowning or anything else that is occurring in the game won't stop when the game is paused. It's important to make sure it's safe to pause and change settings.

Once it is safe, players can hit the pause button on the top of the screen. Once there, navigate to the settings tab by pressing on it. This will open up all the settings, from world settings to audio, visual and controls. To switch back and forth between Survival and Creative mode, world settings is the place to go.

In world settings, there will be an option for the game mode. There are usually three options: Survival, Adventure and Creative. Creative is the one to go to. Once selected, Minecraft will issue a warning. All achievements are disabled on this world from here on out. If that's really what the player wants to do, they can press to proceed and enter Creative mode.

Minecraft Creative. Image via Minecraft

