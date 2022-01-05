How Minecraft 1.19 update will be different from Caves & Cliffs update

2021 was an exciting year for Minecraft which brought with it the release of the Caves and Cliffs update. While Minecraft fans were disappointed with Mojang for splitting the Caves and Cliffs update into two parts, the disappointment soon turned to excitement and awe as both Minecraft 1.17 and Minecraft 1.18 introduced a plethora of game-changing features in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.19, which is titled “The Wild”, is set to be released this year. The latest update will bring even more changes to the game, this time focusing on some specific biomes in Minecraft. Additionally, it will also add new structures, mobs, blocks and items to the game.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update vs The Wild update

Notable features of the Caves and Cliffs updates:

Caves and Cliffs part 1 focused on bringing a ton of new blocks and structures like Amethyst geodes and new resources like copper to the game. Three mobs were also added to the game, namely the Axolotl, the glow squid, and the goat.

Caves and Cliffs part 2, on the other hand, focused on revamping the terrain and world generation of Minecraft’s world. This included an overhaul of the mountains and caves, the addition of six new mountain biomes and two new cave biomes, and an entirely new ore distribution system.

Notable features of the upcoming “The Wild” update

Mangrove swamps

The new mangrove swamps (Image via Minecraft)

The swamp biomes of Minecraft are getting an overhaul, with a new swamp biome variant called the "Mangrove swamp" being added to the game. Swamps now contain mud blocks and new Mangrove trees. Additionally, the biome can spawn two of the newest mobs in Minecraft, Frogs and Fireflies.

Frogs

A frog in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Frogs are the newest animal mob to be added to Minecraft. As mentioned above, frogs can be found in swamp biomes. Three variants of the mob exist, which include the snowy, tropical and swamp variants. Tadpoles are also being added to the game, and will be used to breed frogs.

Fireflies

Fireflies are set to be the smallest mobs in Minecraft. These can be found in swamp biomes at nighttime, and illuminate in a breathing pattern.

Deep Dark and Ancient Cities

The Deep Dark in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Deep Dark is a biome that can be found at the deepest depths of the Overworld. A terrifying and sinister place, the Deep Dark is home to structures known as Ancient Cities. Players can explore these and get valuable loot from them.

The Warden

The Warden in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The most terrifying mob within Minecraft 1.19, the Warden is a tall and powerful mob. It is capable of killing a player in two hits, even with netherite armor equipped. The Warden is found in the Deep Dark only, and can be summoned via a sculk shrieker.

