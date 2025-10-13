How Minecraft has made early game easier in recent updates

Minecraft finally got the long-awaited The Copper Age update, and it brought along much-needed items such as copper weapons, tools, armor, chest, and even the copper golem.

The shelf block was also added, and it is a great item for both aesthetic builds and practical use. But even before this game drop was released, Mojang Studios delivered some impactful tweaks that have completely changed the early game experience.

It might not look like the early Minecraft gameplay is getting easier when you look at individual updates, but a different picture comes in the moment all the changes in 2025 are combined. Here are all the things that have made the game easier when you start a new world.

Recent Minecraft updates have been quite different

The Copper Age update gives players good gear and weapons early in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft updates are aimed to improve the gameplay experience and add new fun things to the blocky world. But the last few updates have been different because some new features or tweaks with them have made the early gameplay easier.

You might think that it was The Copper Age update that added copper tools, weapons, and armor, and allowed players to get good gear and weapons easily. However, these changes go way back.

In 2024, Mojang Studios released the Bundles of Bravery update, finally bringing the bundle item to the blocky game. It was one of the most impactful additions because it helps you expand your inventory without depending on the shulker boxes that can only be obtained in very late game.

Bundles can also be crafted easily, which makes them very accessible early on. Then, the developers changed the lodestone recipe by replacing the netherite with iron ingot.

If you are not using lodestone to mark important areas in the blocky world, you should. Lodestone is one of the most underrated blocks in the game, and using it properly can make exploration very easy and less tedious.

Bundles are some of the most impactful additions to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

This year, Mojang Studios added two important tweaks that completely changed the early gameplay experience: craftable saddles and lead rework.

Saddles are some of the most important items for exploration and the only way you could get it was by finding it in some loot chests. Now, all you need is iron ingot and some leather to craft one. You can have as many saddles as you want, and this is a wonderful change because exploration is one of the core elements of Minecraft that makes it fun. Changes in the lead have also made managing animals easier.

All these small tweaks have made some major changes in the game. It should be noted that previous updates such as The Trails & Tails update were major as well, but did not impact the early gameplay experience. The upcoming Mounts of Mayhem update will bring the spear weapon and it will change the early gameplay experience yet again.

