What to do first in Minecraft The Copper Age update

Minecraft has finally received The Copper Age update that brings a ton of new features, items, and even a mob. Players had been eagerly waiting to get the final version of the game drop after trying out the beta and preview versions. And thankfully, the wait is finally over as Mojang Studios took to its social media pages to announce the update's release.Along with the update, the developers also released a 30-seconds-long Minecraft update trailer that showcases all the highlights of the update. Here is everything that you need to try out in the Minecraft The Copper Age update.Trying out the best features in Minecraft The Copper AgeAs the name suggests, Minecraft's The Copper Age update is mostly focused on copper. You can now craft almost everything that you could with other metals such as iron, gold, and diamond. Finally, all the copper ores that are abundantly available in the blocky world can be used for more than just decorative blocks and lightning rods.You can craft copper weapons, tools, armors, and chest as well. Apart from these items, copper torches, lanterns, chains, and bars can also be made using this metal. So, gather up all the copper ores you can mine, smelt them, and start crafting everything you can with copper, including horse armor.But that’s not all you can make with this orange metal in Minecraft. Use a carved pumpkin or a jack o’lantern on a copper block and you will get the copper golem along with the copper chest. This little mob will walk around your base and collect items from the chest to put them with stacks of the same item in another chest. Note that the copper golem cannot interact with the Ender Chest.Once you are done with all the copper items, get six stripped logs of the same wood type and place them on the top and bottom row of the crafting grid to make the shelf item. This is a vertical block that can be used to keep your items on display or when you need them on the go.What makes the shelf even better is that you can power it up with redstone to make it functional. Once you interact with the powered shelf, you can swap the three items on it with your hotbar’s rightmost three items.You can connect three shelves and power them up to swap your entire hotbar at once. This is a great function and allows you to instantly change your Minecraft inventory for any particular task.The Copper Age update is out now and you can download it via the Minecraft Launcher or by updating the game.