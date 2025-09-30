How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update is out now, and it introduces the much-awaited Copper Age game drop. The build adds items such as the copper golem, copper decorations, shelves, and more. Additionally, it also enhances the game's overall performance and fixes critical bugs and issues to ensure a seamless gameplay experience.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

Copper golems are one of the highlights of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update with an active internet connection and a registered copy of the game:

Ad

Trending

Head over to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or locate it in the Recently Played tab. Next, choose Minecraft from the list of games and head to the Options button. Select "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select "Updates". Now, select it and wait for the required files to get downloaded.

The 1.21.111 update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin right away. During the update, it is recommended to ensure your device doesn't turn off and has a stable internet connection to prevent corruption of files.

Ad

Also read: How to get free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft Bedrock

PlayStation 4 and 5

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update also adds copper armor to the gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update with an active internet connection and a copy of the game on your PlayStation 4/5 console:

Ad

Navigate to the console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your library. Now, select Options and choose the "Check for Updates" option. It is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet before you queue the update.

Once located, the update will be added to your queue. Next, wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update and its features successfully installed.

Ad

Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update introduces an array of new copper items to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Similar to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo offers a seamless way to get the latest Minecraft builds on its devices. Here's how you can acquire the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update on your Switch and the Switch 2:

Ad

Open Minecraft on your preferred Switch/Switch 2 device. Once the game opens, you will receive a notification for a new update to the game. Just click or select the pop-up at the top and wait for it to take you to the Nintendo eShop. Now, hit the Update button and add it to your device's download queue. If you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.111 build manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game. Now, press either the + or the - button on your console/joycon. Once the options window is launched, select "Software Update" and then choose "Via the Internet" to start downloading the update. During the update, it is recommended to make sure that your device remains connected to the internet and is not turned off. This prevents file corruption or a failed download.

Ad

Also read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age update

Android/iOS mobile devices

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update from the individual app store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update on Pocket Edition for all compatible Android and iOS mobile devices by heading over to the respective app stores and queuing the update:

Ad

Search for Minecraft on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page opens, you will notice that the Open/Play has been replaced by an "Update" button. Simply tap the Update button and ensure you have an active internet connection during the update process to prevent file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended that you keep your device turned on while the game files are being updated, since it prevents any unintended file corruption.

Ad

It is also important to note that most mobile devices will have automatic updates enabled for applications to ensure that they are updated to the latest available build. However, if this feature is not enabled or you want to update manually, simply follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update can be downloaded directly using the official game launcher. In recent years, this application has become a central point for players to manage the base game and its various instances, as well as spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons.

Ad

The Minecraft launcher automatically checks for updates and patches to the game every time it is launched or run. Once found, it is then downloaded and installed before the game starts. This ensures that the latest build is always installed. However, you can install this new update manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official game launcher installed, make your way to the Mojang website or click this link to navigate to the download page. Download the official executable file and install it in your preferred directory. Once installed, sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the game launcher ready for use. Now, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Navigate to the left of the green Play button on the lower side to the small drop-down tab. Next, ensure that you select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab. Once done, just hit the green Play button. Now, wait for the launcher to download the required update files for the Minecraft 1.21.111 update. During the updation, it is recommended to ensure you have a stable network and your PC is not turned off. Once done, hit the Play button again, and the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update successfully installed.

Ad

Also read: YouTuber's 14-year journey to the Far Lands is about to be completed

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!