How to get free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang is giving away a free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate the upcoming Copper Age game drop. With the last livestream just around the corner, this unique giveaway sets gamers in the mood for the addition of the copper golem and an array of copper-based items in the game.Here's how you can get your hands on the free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft Bedrock.Guide to get the free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft BedrockMojang is offering players a free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft to celebrate the upcoming Copper Age game drop. The developers are giving away this unique character-creator item as part of their promotional ventures for the much-awaited update that introduces a wide range of items, including the copper golem mob.Here's how you can get your hands on the free Copper Golem Hoodie based on the adorable mob from the upcoming update:Open TikTok on your preferred mobile device.Look for a Minecraft live stream by searching in the search bar or clicking on hashtags.Once you find a live stream, make sure it is a partner account and has Game Reward enabled.Once you enter the stream, you will notice a clock or a countdown timer on the left side of the screen.Watch the live stream for at least three minutes to complete the watch time quest.Once three minutes are over, click on the Game reward icon on the top left to retrieve your 5x5 code.Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before redeeming the code.Now, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate the upcoming update.Players can claim and redeem this free Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft by watching TikTok live events until October 21, 2025. Head to the social media platform and follow the steps mentioned above to claim the free character creator item. Once claimed, you can redeem it from the redemption page linked in the guide and add it to your Dressing Room.After claiming the Copper Golem Hoodie in Minecraft, you can access and use it from the Dressing Room in the Bedrock edition. Players are recommended to claim this item before the giveaway ends in October. With the update around the corner, gamers are excited to dive into the game and embark on adventures with the copper golem and other items.