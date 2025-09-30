Minecraft The Copper Age trailer revealed

Minecraft fans have been waiting for more information on The Copper Age update. Following this update, players can craft weapons, tools, armor sets, chests, and even the copper golem with copper. To put all the new features and items coming to the blocky world, Mojang Studios has revealed the official trailer along with the update.The Copper Age update trailer features the same animation style that fans are familiar with. There are many subtle nods to the game mechanics that are quite blink-and-miss. Here’s everything about the trailer for the game drop, and everything coming to Minecraft with it.Minecraft The Copper Age game drop trailer is outMojang Studios released a 30-second trailer featuring all the highlighted features of The Copper Age game drop. The trailer shows a player spawning the copper golem along with the copper chest in the same smooth animation style as previous Minecraft trailers. The golem starts moving and putting things inside the copper chest.The subtle ways Mojang Studios show all the different features in the short video are quite interesting. The player is seen wearing a full copper armor set, something that can now be crafted using copper ingots. The small animations are worth noting because the copper golem is quite expressive in terms of its movements.Towards the end of the trailer, one can see the golem starting to lose its fluidity in motion and becoming stiffer. It then turns into the golem statue. The video ends with the player using the axe to remove the oxidation layer and bring back the golem to its mobile state.Like other copper items, the copper golem will also go through all stages of oxidation. It gets weathered and turns into a teal-colored statue. Players can change the pose of this item and use it as a decorative element. As shown in the clip, using the axe on it multiple times will remove the oxidation layer.For those who do not want the copper golems to turn into statues, they can wax them using honeycomb to prevent oxidation. A copper golem can be spawned by placing a carved pumpkin or jack o’lantern on a copper block at any oxidation state. This will also spawn the copper chest with it.Besides all the new copper items, the Minecraft trailer also shows the shelf block in the background. This item can also be utilized as an aesthetic and a functional block. Players can instantly swap the items in it with their hotbar. Shelves can also be used to create unique builds like non-functional cars.