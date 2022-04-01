How to morph in Minecraft

Minecraft is an insanely customizable experience and no two games will ever be the same. Players can build and create whatever they wish. But sometimes, players want to be whatever they wish as well.

Morphing is when players can transform into other mobs or characters. This can be done in a few ways, but most players will use a mod. Here's how to morph within the game.

How players can morph in Minecraft

Being able to morph into almost any character can be quite funny, especially when playing with friends. The good news is that most mobs, including bosses, can be morphed into. Even bosses from other mods. The bad news is that players won't be able to get the bosses special abilities. Morphing is a skin applied to the player so that it won't change the gameplay directly.

The first thing players will need to do is download the Morph mod

Players who want to morph within the game will need to have the mod downloaded. This is the most straightforward way of morphing in Minecraft.

Players will need to head over to www.minecraftmods.com and download the Morph mod to download mod. Here is the link. Once players have the morph mod, they will need to install it into their game.

How to install a mod

To use mods in Minecraft, players can use CurseForge, which can help them install the mods directly into their Minecraft folder. Or they can find the /mods/ folder located within their Minecraft folder.

Once they find it, they can copy and paste the mod files they downloaded into this folder. This should then allow the mods to work when the player next opens up the game.

It's time to morph

Once players have downloaded the mod and installed it to the game, it should be active the next time they launch the game. Players can toggle mods on or off, so they want to ensure the Morph mod is on. Once confirmed, players will be able to head into their world, and everything should look relatively the same, except for the ability to morph by absorbing essences.

Players must collect mob essences to morph

Players can change into mobs by absorbing their essence using the Morph mod (Image via www.minecraftmods.com)

Players will encounter mobs as they make their way through the game. Players will have to kill the mob and absorb the essence it drops to morph into them. Once the essence is absorbed, players will be able to open up the Morph menu, which is the [ and ] keys by default. This will bring up a scrollable wheel players can scroll through to select which mob they want to be. Then, confirm and morph!

Players can also morph using command blocks

Players can morph without mods using command blocks. This method is not as user-friendly or easy, as players will need to learn command blocks. Players can give themselves a command block in creative mode using the input:

/give [username] minecraft:command_block

Players should then replace the [username] with their username. Players can then use commands from the command block such as execute @p ~ ~ ~ tp @e[name=name] ~ ~ ~ facing ^ ^ ^10 to make themselves into the mob they wish to become.

Edited by Srijan Sen