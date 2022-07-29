How much does Minecraft cost on every platform? (2022)

Compared to most modern games, Minecraft's journey has been quite unique. While the game did come out 13 years ago, it is still being overhauled to this day. In fact, Mojang just released a major update several weeks ago, further emphasizing the game's longevity.

It's unique in a lot of ways, but one that most Minecraft players probably appreciate is the difference in pricing. Most new games on every platform come at a minimum price of $59.99 USD. That's the lower end of the spectrum, as alternate editions of new games can cost up to $100 USD or more.

Gaming is quite costly these days, but Minecraft remains relatively cheap. Here's how expensive it is on every platform, along with how one can make the purchase.

Minecraft pricing and download guide

There are two versions of Minecraft: Bedrock and Java Edition. The two platforms vary, with Java being exclusive to PC and Bedrock being available on everything else.

Here's what Mojang said about Java Edition:

"You can buy Minecraft: Java Edition from minecraft.net for $26.95 USD or local currency equivalent. This is a one-time purchase."

Java is available on Mac, Linux and Windows.

Both versions are available for Windows players (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft for Windows is another Bedrock iteration that is supported on Windows. It comes in two versions, with each one bearing different features and unique gameplay. For Bedrock, players will have to cough up $29.99 USD.

Meanwhile, Pocket Edition remains the cheapest version of the game. It's available for just $6.99 USD. The following platforms are supported:

iOS devices

Android devices

Amazon devices

The Xbox version, supported on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X is just $19.99. For comparison, Forza Horizon 4 came out for Xbox in 2018 and costs over $60 USD to download.

For those who are still using their Xbox 360, that version also costs $19.99. The PlayStation version, compatible with both 4 and 5, costs the same as the Xbox version.

On the Nintendo Switch, the price jumps a little. It costs $29.99 USD there, but it does come with console exclusive skins such as Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad.

Despite the Switch being five years old, some gamers use the Wii U, its predecessor. The latter console's version will cost $19.99, with Nintendo 3DS claiming the same price.

Meanwhile, Education Edition costs $5-12 a year and is on the following consoles:

Windows

iPad

Mac

Chromebook

To download these games, there are a couple of options. Most retail stores such as Target, Walmart or Best Buy will have copies of the game. They can be purchased in physical form.

However, other stores like GameStop can have discounts on used titles. Hence, players can save money by not going for a new copy.

Digital downloads are quite common these days. Bearing the same price, the games can be found in the device's shop (Nintendo eShop, Xbox Store, PlayStation Store).

