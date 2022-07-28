Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.1 patch notes: Allay changes, new chat features, and more 

Minecraft 1.19 added many exciting new features such as Mangrove Swamps and trees, mud blocks, Ancient Cities, the Warden, Allays, frogs, tadpoles, frogspawn, and frog lights just to name a few. The update was also not without its controversies and bugs, however.

Update 1.19.1 was meant to address these bugs, as well as add a few new gameplay features. It has also addressed the highly controversial chat moderation and reporting features, though their reception has been quite controversial as well.

The biggest features and additions in Minecraft 1.19.1

Allay duplication

Allays dancing to a playing jukebox, which is required for them to duplicate (Image via Minecraft)

The only real major gameplay change included in update 1.19.1 is the addition of the ability for Allays to duplicate if certain conditions are met. This new feature allows players to slowly but surely turn one Allay into however many they need. This is very similar to breeding but does not require two mobs to begin the process, making it much more convenient.

Players can duplicate Allays by taking advantage of the fact that they now dance when a nearby jukebox is playing. If players gives the mob an amethyst shard while they are dancing to a jukebox, they will duplicate and create another allay, using up the shard. There is a five-minute cooldown in between players being able to duplicate the relatively new mob.

Chat features

One of the biggest changes to the new and highly controversial chat moderation feature is the addition of the Secure Chat system. It will mark any messages submitted through the chat system that the server has tampered with.

This includes any messages with missing or invalid signatures, as well as messages that have been modified. Players will also be alerted if they join a server that does not enforce the new Secure Chat system.

The social interaction screen

An example of the social interaction menu (Image via Minecraft)

The social interaction screen will show players who is online on the server at the time, with those who have recent messages appearing near the top of the page.

Additionally, players can now report others for sending abusive messages directly from the social interactions screen. They can select multiple messages for the purposes of reporting, including a category used to help specify what kind of infraction that the reported messages contain.

The categories include:

Child sexual exploitation or abuse.

Someone is talking about or otherwise promoting indecent behavior involving children.

Defamation, impersonation, or false information.

Someone is damaging another's reputation, pretending to be someone they're not, or sharing false information with the aim to exploit or mislead others.

Drugs or alcohol.

Someone is encouraging others to partake in illegal drug related activities or encouraging underage drinking.

Harassment or bullying.

Someone is shaming, attacking, or bullying you or someone else. This includes when someone is repeatedly trying to contact you or someone else without consent or posting private personal information about you or someone else without consent (doxing).

Hate speech.

Someone is attacking you or another player based on characteristics of their identity, like religion, race, or sexuality.

Imminent harm - Self-harm or suicide.

Someone is threatening to harm themselves in real life, or talking about harming themselves in real life.

Imminent harm - Threat to harm others.

Someone is threatening to harm you or someone else in real life.

Non-consensual intimate imagery.

Someone is talking about, sharing, or otherwise promoting private and intimate images.

Terrorism or violent extremism.

Someone is talking about, promoting, or threatening to commit acts of terrorism or violent extremism for political, religious, ideological, or other reasons.

Players can also select multiple messages for additional context, and can provide comments explaining why the report was made and what happened. They may be banned from all online play after moderator review. This includes servers, realms, and even local LAN play and private servers hosted by the player themselves.

Included bug fixes

An example of nitwits, which had a bug that allowed them to have professions (Image via Reddit)

There is a large amount of bug fixing included in Minecraft 1.19.1. There are a total of 40 bugs fixed in 1.19.1, split by two different variants: those that were from 1.19 and those that were from prior updates to 1.19. There are 27 bugs fixed from update 1.19 and another 13 bugs fixed from prior versions of the game.

Some of the glitches that were fixed from prior versions of Minecraft include MC-144043, which meant that trader llamas would continue to spit at their target even after they died, and MC-146891 which allowed for nitwit villagers to gain professions.

Some of the bugs fixes from the 1.19 update of Minecraft include MC-252439, which would stop trades from refreshing if the trader was a cured villager.

Additionally, another bug known as MC-252702 that would cause the game to crash when launching in Arabic, Persian, or similar languages was also fixed, allowing players in those regions to enjoy the game.

Technoblade Never Dies!

A somewhat unexpected but entirely appreciated addition to Minecraft 1.19.1 is a new piece of splash text. It is a yellow text that appears underneath the game's name when on the main menu.

The text reads: “Technoblade never dies!” and is a tribute to the recently deceased YouTuber, and a popular inside joke for him and his community.

