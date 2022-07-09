How to make jukebox in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is a very natural game. There are very few references to, or representations of, any kind of higher technology. The one real exception is the many redstone components found throughout it.

The second, much more minor exception to this is the jukebox. It almost doesn’t fit in.

Among the wooden and stone tools, there is a legitimate vinyl player that gamers can craft.

How players can craft a jukebox as of Minecraft 1.19

Wood

All the wooden logs in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Most of the nine items users need to make a jukebox will be wooden planks. They can probably still make a jukebox if they only have a few pieces of different wood lying around their base.

Players can use every type of wood to make a jukebox and are even able to mix and match different wood types in the recipe. This means that those with a few pieces of several different wood types can clean up their storage by using planks from these various woods in a single recipe.

There are very few recipes in the game like this, so it is always nice to see.

Diamond

Diamonds found as part of a buried treasure (Image via Minecraft)

The hardest part of a jukebox for gamers is going to be the diamond. Thanks to the terrain generation changes with caves and cliffs, ore generation has changed with the world going from depths of y=0 to y=-64.

Players used to need to strip mine at y=12 for the best chance of finding diamonds. The new level to mine is around y=-59, which will take longer due to the tougher-to-mine deepslate below y=0.

For those in the mid to late game, the diamonds should not be hard to find but will nonetheless be painful to use on an item like a jukebox with only very niche use cases.

Recipe

The jukebox crafting recipe using eight different plank types (Image via Minecraft)

The recipe is quite basic. Users need to make a ring of wooden planks in the crafting interface, identical to if they were trying to make a chest. They then need to place a single diamond within this ring of wooden planks. This will result in gamers being able to craft a jukebox.

They should be careful to make a jukebox and not a noteblock. The latter uses a nearly identical recipe, replacing the diamond in the center of the ring of wooden planks with redstone dust.

How to use jukebox

The pigstep music disc resting on top of a jukebox (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike the similar noteblock, players require a separate item to use a jukebox. This item is one of the game’s music discs.

There are different music discs, and most are found as loot in chests in the many structures, like dungeons or bastion remnants.

The other main way to get a music disc is to get a skeleton to kill a creeper with an arrow from its bow. This will cause the creeper to drop the disc for gamers to pick up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far