Everything to know about frog eggs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update added many new and interesting features, such as ancient cities, mangrove swamps, and new building blocks like mud. An interesting ambiance feature that players can interact with found primarily in these new swamps is frogs.

Frogs can eat slime and magma cubes, with the former being used for breeding them and the latter resulting in frog lights.

With these frogs, however, Mojang also added frogspawn and tadpoles, which facilitate the breeding of frogs, making it possible to get the different frog colors.

But how does one breed frogs? Can frog eggs be moved after frogs breed? All of this, and more, are answered below.

What frog eggs do, can players get them, and more for Minecraft 1.19

Where frog eggs come from

Two temperate frogs mating (Image via Minecraft)

Frogspawn, the name Minecraft uses for frog eggs, is created when two frogs breed. It is a non-solid block generated on top of a water source block with at least one open-air block above it.

Frogs can be bred by feeding them slimeballs, after which they will become willing. If two willing frogs are close enough to one another, they will mate.

After this, one frog will travel to the nearest water source with air above it and lay a block of frog eggs. This method of breeding is most similar to Minecraft's turtles.

What frog eggs do

Frogspawn in water (Image via Minecraft)

Frog eggs, as fans might expect, hatch into tadpoles. Numerous tadpoles between two and six will spawn from a single frog egg block, which can take up to 10 minutes to hatch. They do not spawn naturally, unlike many other baby animals.

Unlike many other mobs which inherit the coloration of one of the parent mobs, tadpoles will have a coloration based on the biome they mature in.

For temperate frogs, players should mature their tadpole in a more temperature-neutral biome. For cold frogs, tadpoles need to mature in a cold biome, and warm frogs need to mature in a warm biome.

An interesting fact is that frogs and tadpoles are the only pair of different mobs that are related in the way they are. Every other animal has a smaller version of itself called a baby version, but tadpoles and frogs are different mobs.

Can gamers move frog eggs?

A tadpole in a bucket is the best way to move them large distances (Image via Minecraft)

Unfortunately, as of the release of 1.19 The Wild Update, players cannot obtain frog eggs in survival mode. This applies even if they attempt to break them when using a tool with the silk touch enchantment, despite silk touch allowing users to safely break many other blocks or items.

Nothing is dropped when frog eggs are broken, not even XP, unlike some sculk blocks added in 1.19.

If gamers need to relocate their frogs, they can scoop the tadpoles up in a bucket, similar to fish or axolotls, and transport them to a new body of water. Tadpoles will also follow those holding a slimeball, making that another valid method for moving them.

