How to organize your chests in Minecraft

Minecraft has so many different blocks and materials that players are going to need to collect during the course of their journey through the game. Whether it is ores gathered from mining in the world or the treasures players find while exploring, storage is going to be of paramount importance. And in that regard, being organized can take players a long way.

For one, knowing where items are cuts down massively on time spent looking for them; there's no feeling worse than knowing you have an item but not being able to find it. This is why organizing a chest in the right manner is so important.

How Minecraft players can organize their chests in the game

There are multiple ways players can store their items in Minecraft. Shulker boxes, ender chests, and barrels are some ways — besides chests — that players can store their hard-earned loot. However, in this guide, generic chests are the main focus.

Players can craft a chest using eight wood planks of any type. Simply bring eight planks to a crafting table to start the process and craft the chest.

Creating a storage area in Minecraft

The first thing players are going to want to do when focusing on storage is to create a storage area. While some players like to dedicate an entire room (or multiple rooms) in their base to this purpose, others like to simply designate an area of their house for the placing of chests.

No matter the case, what's important is to choose a location that is safe, well lit (to prevent mobs spawning), and also easily accessible to the player.

Managing the storage area in Minecraft

The next step after picking an area is to place the chests. There are a couple of ways to do this. Players can place two chests next to each other to form a large chest. Or they can use the crouch key to have smaller, individual chests if they do not want large chests.

Players must pick a design that makes it easy for them to walk around and open all chests.

Organizing the inside of the chest

How a player decides to stock a chest is up to them, but generally, placing items of a similar category inside each chest is best. For example, placing all iron ore in one chest and all wood in another is a good way to start.

Players can also place all of their high-value items, weapons, or armor inside a chest to make sure they always know where to go find them.

Labeling everything

To ensure a quality storage area, labeling the chests with signs is the way to go. Players can place a sign with the contents of each chest above it, which will guarantee that they can always quickly find what they are looking for.

Additionally, to get more storage room, players can take items such as iron ingots and turn them into iron blocks to make more space when needed.

