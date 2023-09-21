How to play experimental villager trade changes in Minecraft

Mojang recently introduced one of the more controversial Minecraft changes. Villagers have been a cornerstone of how players interact with the in-game world, especially because of their trading capabilities. However, the company plans to change the trading system, making it more difficult for players to get good items from employed villagers. This tweak has not been completely implemented in the game's stable version yet.

This article offers a short guide on how to play around with the new villager rebalance feature in Minecraft.

Steps to enable villager trading rebalancing in Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition

Steps for enabling villager trade rebalance in Java Edition

1) Download the latest snapshot or pre-release version

Download the latest snapshot version for Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must open the official Minecraft launcher and look for the latest snapshot version to download. This can be done by going through the version list and choosing the Latest Snapshot option. Once selected, hit the Play button so that the launcher downloads the beta.

Since the villager rebalance system is not yet implemented in the stable version, it is currently only available in snapshots.

2) Create a brand new world and enable villager trade rebalance

Create a brand new world and toggle on the villager rebalance system from the experiments tab in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once you have opened the latest snapshot, you must create a completely new world in order to see the new villager rebalance system. This is because the new feature is currently behind the Experimental tab, which can only be toggled during the creation of a new world.

When creating a new world, head to the Experiments tab and enable the Villager Trade Rebalance settings.

Finally, hit Create World and try out the new villager system. You will be able to see that the trade from villagers living in different biomes will have varied items.

Bedrock Edition

1) Open the game and toggle villager rebalance experimental feature

Trying the villager trade rebalance in Bedrock Edition is relatively easy, as you don't need to download a separate preview version for it. Though Mojang has added the feature to the stable version, it is behind an Experimental toggle that needs to be activated manually.

After you enter the game, select any single-player world and hit the Edit button beside it. The entire setting for that world will open, and you need to scroll down and find the Experiments section, where the Villager Trade Rebalancing toggle will be visible.

Experimental toggle for villager trade rebalancing in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

A warning will appear asking you to confirm the activation of a beta feature. Simply go ahead with it, and the game will create a copy of that world.

Head back to the list of worlds. Open the copy of the world under which the Experimental tag will be visible.

By following these steps, you will be able to observe all the changes Mojang recently added to the villager trading system. As of now, there is no particular date or update when the developer will fully implement them in the main game.