How to play hunger games in Minecraft

One of the biggest contributing factors to Minecraft's continued dominance in gaming is its multiplayer feature. The community has been offered a truly amazing set of Minecraft minigames over the decade or so that the game has been out, but none are as important or influential as hunger games. Hunger games is a minigame based on a series of novels written by Suzanne Collins, which is also where the minigame gets its name.

The concepts are functionally identical. You spawn near a cornucopia of chests and loot. After a short countdown, you're set free to loot and kill until only one player remains.

Detailed below is how you can play this historically significant and thrilling minigame.

How play Minecraft's hunger games minigame

1) Find a server that offers it

These featured servers have hunger games options (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do to play some survival games is find a server that offers it. Due to how popular the minigame still is, most of Minecraft's best minigame servers will offer it. You could also build a custom map with friends and host it on a private server. This might make for a cool project on a Minecraft SMP.

For console users, things are slightly different. There are no custom servers; only the five featured servers are available due to PlayStation and Xbox not allowing direct IP connections. Thankfully, four of the five currently featured servers have a survival games mode or a custom variant of it.

These four featured Minecraft servers are:

Galaxite

CubeCraft

The Hive

LifeBoat

2) Join in

Hypixel also has its own version of hunger games called Blitz Survival Games (Image via Mojang)

When you have a server picked out, you'll need to join in. Java players will need to hit the "Multiplayer" button before selecting "Add server." Type in the server's IP, give it a name, and join.

Bedrock players will all have a similar process. Hit "Play" and then "Servers." From here, you can connect to a previously joined server and featured servers. You could also add a new server if you're on a PC. Connect to whichever server has the version of survival games you wish to play.

3) Start playing

Now that you're loaded into the server, enter the queue system for hunger games, or whatever the specific variant on the server is called. It shouldn't take long from here to drop into some very intense Minecraft PvP situations.