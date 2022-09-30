How to play Minecraft: Java Edition for free

Minecraft: Java Edition has remained the most popular way to enjoy the game, but it is not free-to-play. However, there are more than a few ways to enjoy Java Edition without necessarily paying for it.

Though Minecraft: Java Edition isn't prohibitively expensive, sometimes life circumstances keep players from obtaining it. This remains true even after the release of the new Java and Bedrock deal, which rewards players with both versions of the game for the price of one. Fortunately, there are alternatives that fans of the game can utilize in order to enjoy aspects of Minecraft without ever dropping a single bit of real-world currency.

Playing Minecraft: Java Edition for free through the use of Eaglercraft

Eaglercraft is a very similar program to Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Eaglercraft/Mojang)

Although Minecraft fans have various means to play Java Edition for free, including the game's demo as well as Minecraft Classic, these options are limited. The demo is time-restricted before it boots players out, and Classic only provides the game's Alpha gameplay. However, there is a third option that is incredibly fleshed-out and impressive (apart from being free). The program is known as Eaglercraft, a third-party version of the game that can be played directly from a player's browser.

Created by committed developers on Github, Eaglercraft is essentially a port of Java Edition. The software utilizes the same assets that can be found in the game, and it is scripted to be as close to the Java build of Minecraft as possible. Since it's still in its early stages, Eaglercraft is currently only at the 1.5 version of Java, so several current-day features in Java Edition won't be found. However, the developers are continuing their work and aim to update the software until it catches up with more recent updates.

How to play Java Edition via Eaglercraft:

Head to the Eaglercraft website, which will then ask you to press a key to enable sound. After clicking or pressing a button, you'll be met with a disclaimer. Be certain to read through this carefully, as it's incredibly vital that you don't redistribute this software for money, since this could risk Eaglercraft being shut down from Microsoft and Mojang. After accepting the disclaimer, you'll be taken to the profile editing page. Here, you can enter your desired screen name as well as pick a skin from either the default list or by uploading a skin file downloaded from a third-party site like The Skindex. Once you click 'Done,' you can dive right into creating a singleplayer world or you can even connect to a server through the multiplayer menu. Eaglercraft's multiplayer menu provides a few different servers to enjoy, but you can also add popular cracked servers or directly connect to a server, much like in Java Edition. If you'd like to further customize your experience, you can go through the options menu and also re-edit your profile.

Though Eaglercraft is far from perfect and has its own share of bugs, it provides a similar experience to that of Java Edition. Furthermore, the software adds extra functions such as capes and an FPS booster. Eaglercraft still has a long way to go to match the current state of Java Edition, but it's off to an excellent start and will likely improve substantially over time.

