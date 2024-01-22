How to play Minecraft PSX 

Minecraft PSX is a modpack that will likely prove to be a huge hit with fans of the original PlayStation console, as the pack utilizes mods, shaders, and other resources to give you the feeling of playing Mojang's sandbox title on a PS1. The core gameplay remains the same for the most part, but the extensive modification gives you that interlaced nostalgia of gaming on the console of years past.

Diving into Minecraft PSX (also known as MCSX) requires a little setting up, some of which you might have already taken care of. The Optifine mod is required, and you'll also need a means of downloading the modpack itself. This article will go over the installation steps to make the process as painless as possible.

Downloading Minecraft PSX with CurseForge

The PSX modpack is an easy install by using CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

Although Minecraft modpacks can be installed through various means, CurseForge offers one of the fastest and hassle-free ways to download Minecraft PSX. After installing the platform, it only takes a few clicks to download the entire modpack. All that's required afterward is to install Optifine into the pack's mod files, as that will be needed for many of the PS1-era graphical effects.

You can download and install Minecraft PSX with CurseForge with these steps:

Begin by heading to the CurseForge download page if you don't have the application already. Choose the installer package for your operating system, download the package, then run it and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the program. Head to the download page for Minecraft PSX and click the orange install button. CurseForge should open and begin the download process automatically. If you're prompted to create a new profile, be sure to do so. The modpack should now appear in your "my modpacks" section. Keep this screen open, as you'll need to install Optifine to one of the pack's folders in a moment.

Installing Optifine for Minecraft 1.18.2

You'll need a specific version of Optifine to run the PSX modpack (Image via Optifine)

To run the various PS1-styled graphics in the Minecraft PSX modpack, you'll need version 1.18.2 of Optifine for Minecraft. This mod will be placed alongside your other mods in the pack's mod folder and doesn't require an installation wizard like it would if you were installing it directly to the base game.

You can install Optfine to the PSX modpack with these steps:

Head to the download page for Optifine 1.18.2 and click the download button. If you're met with an advertising page, wait for five seconds and then press the skip button. This should bring you to the main download page, where you can download the .jar file for Optifine 1.18.2. Once you have downloaded the .jar file to your device, you'll need to move it to your mods folder in the PSX directory. The easiest way to do this is to keep CurseForge open, right-click the thumbnail for the PSX modpack, then click "open folder." From here, simply click and drag the Optifine .jar file into the mods folder, or you can cut/copy and paste if you prefer.

Running Minecraft PSX

After installation of the modpack/Optifine, fans can run the PSX modpack easily (Image via xKazIsKooIx/CurseForge)

With the modpack installed on CurseForge and Optifine placed in the mods folder, all that's left to do is return to CurseForge and press the play button for Minecraft PSX. Doing so should open your Minecraft launcher, which will be set to the PSX version when you open the Java Edition tab. All that's left to do is hit the play button and enjoy the PlayStation nostalgia.

Keep in mind that this modpack will take some time to load, so be patient. If you do too much errant clicking, the pack may crash before it loads. Give it some time, and you'll be enjoying the PS1 aesthetics and gameplay elements before you know it.