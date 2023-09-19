How to play Minecraft tutorial worlds in 2023

Back when Minecraft was relatively new and was released on several new platforms, 4J Studios added a unique way to introduce players to the sandbox game. In the early days, Legacy Console Editions for Xbox, Wii, Nintendo, PlayStation, etc., were not actually made by Mojang but by a Scottish company called 4J Studios.

In this special console edition, they created tutorial worlds that allowed players to learn about the basics of the game. Although you would simply spawn in the world without any written guide, the tutorial worlds were specifically made for you to explore the world and featured a few pre-generated structures.

The Legacy Console Edition has since been discontinued completely, but there is a way to play the old tutorial worlds in the latest versions of Minecraft.

Steps to play old Minecraft tutorial worlds in 2023

1) Download custom tutorial worlds for Java Edition

There are world downloads available with all the tutorial worlds from every Minecraft Legacy Console Edition update (Image via Sportskeeda)

The old tutorial worlds are still quite famous in the community, as they evoke a sense of nostalgia for many. Hence, a few of them have created custom world downloads that not only contain the first tutorial world download but every single tutorial world that 4J Studios made with each Legacy Console Edition update.

Simply search for 'Minecraft Tutorial World Download' and head over to the CurseForge website that comes up. From the Tutorial World Collection's product page, you will be able to download the zip file containing all the worlds. Thankfully, this download is compatible with the latest 1.20.1 version.

2) Transfer the worlds to the game directory

You can transfer any tutorial world to the saves folder of the Minecraft directory (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the worlds are downloaded, you can open the zip file, select any world, and copy it into the 'saves' folder located in the game directory. The exact location of the game directory is shown above in the picture.

Simply paste any tutorial world in the saves folder, and the device will automatically extract it from the main compressed folder and transfer it successfully.

3) Open the game and enter the world

Newer tutorial worlds are stunning to witness in newer versions of Minecraft with shaders (Image via Mojang)

Once everything is done, you can simply open the official game launcher and run the latest version that you have installed. After entering the game, head over to the single-player worlds and look for the tutorial world.

If there is no warning sign next to it, you can enter it and enjoy massive pre-generated structures and places to explore and have fun with. There is even a fun Elytra and parkour practice area in the main hub area as well.