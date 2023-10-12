How to quick move items in Minecraft

When you enter a new Minecraft world and start collecting items and blocks, there will come a time when you will have too many of them to handle in your inventory. Storage management has always been an activity you will have to do in order to keep your resources organized and easily accessible. However, shifting items from one slot to another can be a chore, especially for new players who might not know the nifty keyboard shortcuts for it.

Here is a small guide that will help you quickly move items in Minecraft.

A few shortcuts for quickly shifting items in Minecraft

Quickly moving items from storage to inventory and back

You can quickly shift items from storage blocks to inventory and back in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

One of the most important shortcuts while managing storage is quickly shifting any item or stack of items from storage blocks to inventory or vice versa. Storage blocks in the game are chests, ender chests, barrels, shulker boxes, etc. Of course, you can always pick up an item and drag it to the inventory to shift it, but simply clicking on an item and moving it is much easier.

Before clicking on an item, you need to press and hold the Shift button. This will enable the shortcut mode, which will help move items much more quickly. After holding Shift, Left-Click on any item or item stack to quickly move it from storage to inventory and back. This way, you can quickly move all kinds of items and item stacks around.

The items that are scattered around and are not a complete stack will automatically group into one slot until they reach their maximum limit. For example, in the picture above, the stone slabs will automatically make a stack of 64 when players use the Shift+Left Click shortcut to move them.

Quickly move similar kinds of items from storage to inventory and back

You can collect and move similar items with a nifty shortcut in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

There can be instances where the same kind of item is scattered in different storage slots and is also stacked differently. If you specifically want to organize them and quickly move them in one go, you first need to pick up any item that you want to organize. Then, press and hold the Shift key to enable the shortcut mode.

While holding the item and the Shift key, you need to hover over the same kind of item placed somewhere else. Once you are hovering over it, double-click the left mouse button.

This will collect all similar kinds of items from all storage slots, shift them to either the inventory or storage block, and even automatically stack them.

These are the two major ways to quickly shift items from one place to another and also organize everything by automatically stacking them.