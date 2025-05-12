How to quickly find and explore Minecraft structures and biomes

Exploration is an integral part of Minecraft. Players are encouraged to get on a horse, sit on a boat, or simply sprint thousands of blocks in search of new biomes and structures. This is because these new areas can offer new kinds of resources like blocks, items, mobs, etc. However, finding rare areas in survival can be tedious.

If you are too frustrated finding new areas and simply want to explore them in the game, there is a quick and easy way to do so. Here is a short guide on finding and exploring every area in Minecraft using commands.

Steps to easily find and explore Minecraft biomes and structures

1) Allow commands in a world

Allow commands in a new world. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to allow commands in a Minecraft world. While every structure and biome can be found in survival mode, to find them instantly, you will need commands.

In an old world, the commands can be activated by going to the 'Open to LAN' option in the pause menu. In a new world, the commands can be allowed from the main creation page itself.

2) Using the locate command to find the structure and biome coordinates

Use the locate command to get coordinates on structures and biomes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After activating the commands, you first need to locate a structure or a biome through the locate command. This command will search for the nearest structure and biome you have chosen, and provide coordinates to it.

First, you need to decide whether you want to find a structure or a biome, because after the locate command, you either select a structure or a biome, for example:

/locate structure minecraft:monument

/locate biome minecraft:pale_garden

Once you input this command, the game will search for the specified area and give you the coordinates. These coordinates will be typed in the chat box itself.

3) Using the teleport command to reach the structure or biome

Teleport to the location by clicking on the coordinates given. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you get the coordinates of the structure or biome in the chat box, you can simply open the chat box and click on the green coordinates. The game will automatically write a teleport command for you, which you can just execute to teleport to the structure or biome.

It is worth mentioning that you can change the Y level depending on the type of structure or biome you are going to. This is because there are chances that you might be stuck in blocks if you teleport to a location where there are no open spaces. This can also be resolved by quickly going to spectator mode after you teleport, then finding a suitable open space near the structure or biome.

