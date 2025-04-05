How to redeem Minecraft McDonald's skin

Minecraft recently partnered up with McDonald's, bringing a ton of toys and in-game items to celebrate A Minecraft Movie, the first feature-length live-action movie based on the blocky game. If you visited McDonald's and got your hands on the adult or kids Happy Meal, you must have gotten a card with a code. This code can be used to get special in-game items to customize your characters.

This article will explain how to redeem the Mcdonald's skin code and add it to your account. The process requires using a browser so make sure you have your smartphone, PC, or any other device at hand.

Minecraft McDonald's skin code redemption

Once you have the redemption code with you, open up the browser on any device you want, although using a PC is recommended. Visit the official website of Minecraft and then log in with your main account where you want to receive the skin.

On the top-right corner, click on the “Account” drop-down menu and then select the redeem option. Here, you need to input the 25-digit code that you got from the store. Make sure to read it properly before clicking on redeem.

When you redeem the code, a new page will open providing you with details about the item you will be getting with the code. Confirm it and then add it to the game. Once done, the skin will be added to your account. The browser task is done. The second step is to launch the game.

Open Minecraft Launcher and then run the game. From the main menu, go to the dressing room and then edit your character. Here, you will find the skin in your closet. Equip it and you are ready to go.

In summary:

Get your 25-digit redemption code.

Open a browser (preferably on a PC) and go to the game's official website.

Log in with the account where you want the skin.

Click the “Account” dropdown on the top-right and select “Redeem”.

Enter the 25-digit code and double-check it before redeeming.

A confirmation page will appear showing the item linked to the code.

Confirm and add the item to your game.

Launch the Launcher and run the game.

From the main menu, go to the dressing room and edit your character.

Find the new skin in your closet and equip it. You're all set!

The fast food restaurant chain and Mojang Studios collaborated to bring five different skins that are inspired by the iconic elements from both McDonald's and Minecraft. These skins include the Grimace Egg, the Soda Potion, The Zombie Hamburglar, Big Mac Crystal, and Birdie Wings.

