How to reload chunks in Minecraft Java Edition?

A chunk is a unit area of the vast Minecraft map. As players know, the map of the game is nearly endless - players can keep walking and the world will keep loading. Even if there is a world border, it is millions of blocks away from where a player spawns. However, these areas might need reloading to refresh everything once in a while.

A chunk is a 384 block tall 16x16 area of the world. The entire world of the game consists of tens of thousands of them that are connected to each other.

Game developers have divided the vast world into these areas so that the systems and development teams can better manage the map and load the game quicker. However, sometimes players may experience a drop in the FPS after they load several areas, hence a refresh is frequently required.

Ways to reload chunks in Minecraft Java Edition

1) Pressing 'F3 + A' buttons

Reloading areas with F3 + A shortcut (Image via Mojang)

Reloading these areas in Minecraft Java Edition is fairly simple. When players are in the world, they can simply press 'F3' and 'A' buttons together on their keyboards, reloading all the nearby areas.

This will essentially refresh all the areas and might help in increasing FPS or even fixing some areas that have missing or bugged areas. The trick can also help players reload everything on a multiplayer server, without them logging out and in again.

2) Restarting the world

Reloading the entire world also reloads all the areas, explored and unexplored both (Image via Minecraft)

This is a method that will reload the entire world. Players can close the world and enter back in to reload everything. This can also solve several issues they may face in the game.

3) Reducing render distance

Areas keep reloading as players will move around (Image via Minecraft)

Once players reduce the render distance to a few chunks, they will only be able to see a few areas. However, when they walk anywhere, the chunks will essentially reload ahead of them.

Players can walk further from their base and then return to reload the area and refresh it. This will also help them achieve higher FPS and will be less stressful for the computer.

