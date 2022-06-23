How to repair armor in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft, like many survival games, has a vast world with unimaginable dangers. With its boundaries stretching almost endlessly, players can encounter a variety of hostile entities anywhere from the deepest parts of the overworld’s caves to the highest point for a nether fortress in the nether dimension.

Minecraft players are often faced with many sources of danger and/or death in the game. Some of these sources are hostile entities, like mobs, while others include fall damage, lava, drowning, suffocation, and more. Therefore, players must have a physical layer of protection at all times, which comes in the form of armor sets.

Minecraft 1.19 offers an easy way to repair armor sets

Armor is something that has been in Minecraft since its early days. Just like weapons and tools, players can make armor sets from different resources found in the game. As of Minecraft 1.19, there are six full armor sets in the game, out of which five are obtainable via crafting.

The only armor set that cannot be crafted by the player is the Chainmail set of armor. This set is only available via trading, as mob drops from a zombie or skeleton wearing Chainmail armor, or from a Buried Treasure chest.

An armor set consists of four pieces: a helmet, chest plate, leggings, and boots. Just like tools and weapons, each piece of an armor set has a certain amount of durability. This durability decreases as the player continues to use their weapons and tools; durability is also lost each time they get hit with at least one piece of their armor set equipped.

Players can check the exact durability rating of any piece of their armor set by using F3+H. This displays the durability of the item when the player hovers their cursor over it. This can be useful to determine whether players need to craft a new version of an armor piece or wait for it to get damaged further.

Three ways of repairing armor pieces in The Wild Update

There are three primary methods of repairing items in Minecraft 1.19. The first is to use the 2x2 crafting grid that is supplied to the player by default. This grid can be accessed by pressing the E key. All the player has to do is place a damaged armor piece with another (identical) one inside the grid. The resultant armor piece will be repaired, with its durability value depending on the two armor pieces in the grid.

The second method is similar. The player can use the 3x3 grid inside a crafting table to attempt to fix damaged armor pieces. The player has to follow the same process as in the first method, which will get them a repaired piece of armor.

The third method to fix armor involves using an anvil. Players must put two different armor pieces into the two slots given inside an anvil. A repaired version will then appear in the output slot. However, the difference between using the anvil and using crafting grids for armor repairs is that players will lose some experience points when repairing their gear using an anvil.

