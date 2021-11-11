How to repair any item in Minecraft (2021)

Minecraft is a sandbox game that first came out over a decade ago. Over the years, the player base has increased significantly, and the game has received numerous updates.

Since the game has so many elements to go through, beginners are unaware of a few interesting and useful features. One of the most useful features that beginners may not know about is that tools, weapons, and armor items can be repaired in Minecraft.

A guide to repairing items in Minecraft

Using a crafting table or grindstone

Repairing a stone pickaxe using a crafting table (Image via Minecraft)

The process for repairing a tool is the same for grindstone and the crafting table. To do so, players need to place the damaged tool and another tool of the same type in the crafting grid, as shown in the above image. The only downside is that the repaired item will not retain the enchantments.

Using an anvil to repair tools

Repairing using the same type of tool (Image via Minecraft)

Anvils are slightly expensive to craft as it requires three iron blocks and four iron ingots (thirty-one iron ingots in total).

To repair an item in the anvil, players need to place the same type of item as they would in the crafting table or the grindstone. However, unlike the grindstone, repairing in an anvil does not remove the enchantments from the tool.

The repaired item may gain new enchantments from the other item that was sacrificed. If both the tools had the same enchantment, the repaired tool may have the same enchantment of a higher level.

Repairing using the base item used to craft the pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Players can also place the base material used to craft the tool to increase its durability points. For example, the base material for crafting wooden tools is wooden planks, and for a diamond tool, it is diamonds.

By adding more base material, players can keep increasing the tool's durability until it is fully repaired.

Regardless of how the player repairs a tool using an anvil, a few experience levels will be required to do so.

Edited by Danyal Arabi