How to repair tridents in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are several different kinds of weapons in Minecraft. Swords are the most typical since all they do is deal attack damage. Axes can be used as weapons, too. They have the second-best attack damage of any weapon or tool in the game. There are also projectile weapons, with arrows that can be fired from bows and crossbows. Crossbows have the opportunity to shoot rockets, too. Fire charges also fall under the category of projectile weapons.

Tridents can be used in both ways. They can be a melee weapon or a projectile. They are difficult to get, and they usually come to players in a damaged state. Here's how to repair them in Minecraft version 1.19.

Minecraft 1.19 players can get a trident from a drowned and then proceed to repair it

In Bedrock Edition, 15% of all drowneds spawn with a trident that they can throw at players. That number drops to 6.25% in Java Edition, making tridents a much rarer item.

These drowneds are the only mob that can drop tridents and, despite the game receiving a major update recently, offers the only way to get them in vanilla Survival.

A Drowned that does have a trident has a very small chance of dropping that trident, with an 8.5% chance of dropping the item. The chances change with each level of Looting:

Looting I - 9.5%

Looting II - 10.5%

Looting III - 11.5%

In Java Edition, tridents can have enchantments on them. But for both editions, the dropped trident is almost always severely damaged. Even if it's not, the mob won't drop a trident with full durability.

Reparing a trident is pretty simple, although it requires difficult-to-get items. Since tridents can't be crafted, there's no item to repair them with; a diamond pickaxe can be repaired with diamonds, but this concept doesn't apply to tridents.

Trident (Image via Mojang)

Instead, Minecraft gamers have to find another trident to repair the one want to repair with. Two tridents can be combined to get a better trident.

This can be done using a crafting table. Two damaged tridents in the crafting grid will produce one repaired trident. This process, however, removes enchantments.

The tridents can also be combined in a grindstone. Putting two broken tridents into either spot of the grindstone's GUI will produce one trident. This trident will also have its enchantments removed (with the exception of Curse of Binding I or Curse of Vanishing I).

Combining two damaged tridents on an anvil is the best way to repair them with enchantments. Enchanted items can be put into an anvil, and they will remain enchanted. However, this does take anvil durability,y and the process also costs Minecraft XP levels. That said, the cost won't be too many levels, so this process is worth trying if the trident has an enchantment.

The final method for repairing a trident is with the Mending I enchantment. XP collected while the weapon is in hand will go toward repairing it. Eventually, the XP will fully repair it and will maintain it at that level.

