How to reroll enchantments in Minecraft 1.19 update

Enchantments are certain powerups in Minecraft 1.19 that players can apply to their tools, weapons, armor, and other gears. Players usually use enchanting tables to apply these powerups; however, they may want to reshuffle the enchantment list to get other ones. The only downside of an enchanting table is that players get stuck on the same enchantment list and are usually unable to reshuffle it.

As a result, many veteran players prefer other methods for enchanting gear, such as enchanted books obtained by librarian villagers or from chests. Enchanted books will have a set type of enchantment, and players can change the book by resetting the librarian villager. Though there is no proper way to reshuffle the enchanting table list, there is an alternative that may cost players some resources.

The only way to reshuffle the enchanting table in Minecraft 1.19 update

Reroll the enchantment list by enchanting

Enchanting table list only resets if an item is enchanted (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In Minecraft, the only way to reroll or reshuffle the enchanting list in an enchanting table is to enchant any item. Once a player sets up an enchanting table and places any item to enchant, the list will only change according to the item, but it will not reshuffle any of those lists until and unless an item gets enchanted.

For example, if a player places a pickaxe, the three enchantment options will remain the same until the pickaxe is enchanted.

If players want to change the list, a lower-level gear can be enchanted (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Breaking and placing bookshelves or even the enchanting table does not change the list. Hence, the best way to reroll the enchantment list is to apply the lowest level of enchantment to low-level gears like wooden tools and weapons. The lowest level of enchantment will not take much XP and a low-level gear will not consume precious resources.

The same applies to other items like fishing rods, tridents, and more, which will have different types of enchantments in the game. This is why the enchanting table is only good early in the game. Veteran players usually use enchanted books since they need exact enchantments.

Librarian enchanted book trades reshuffling

Librarians can trade any enchantment as an enchanted book, except a few treasure enchantments (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Unlike enchanting tables, the enchantments given by librarian villagers as enchanted books can be easily changed. A normal villager turns into a librarian if they connect to a lectern block. When this block breaks, the villager loses their job and resets the trade list.

Hence, players can keep breaking and placing lectern while checking if they are getting the exact enchantment they want from the librarian. Once they obtain the desired enchanted book, they can simply trade paper with the villager and lock the trade list. After this, whenever a player wants to obtain a particular enchantment, they can head to the librarian.

