How to make the ultimate pickaxe in Minecraft?

The pickaxe is arguably the most important tool in Minecraft. It enables players to mine various types of blocks in the game. As soon as the players enter the game, they chop some wood and make their first wooden tool to go cave mining for other resources.

This tool can be crafted with two sticks and three planks, cobblestone, iron ingots, gold ingots, diamond, or netherite ingots. Most players remember their first diamond pickaxe and its importance. Hence, players try their best to keep this precious tool intact. There is a way to build the ultimate tool that won't break and is the most powerful tool to break and mine blocks.

Ways to make the ultimate pickaxe in Minecraft

Craft a Netherite Pickaxe

There are several types of pickaxes that a player can craft, all the way from wooden to netherite. If players are aiming to make the ultimate tool ever, they must look no further than the netherite, the strongest material in the game for making gear.

Use smithing table to upgrade the tool (Image via Minecraft)

Obtaining netherite is hard as players will need the ultra-rare Ancient Debris blocks from the Nether. After lots of smelting and conversion, players will get netherite ingots which can be put on a diamond tool to get a netherite version. This is the best tool players can wield in the game.

Enchant the tool

The tool with all maximum levels of enchantments (Image via Minecraft)

The next step in making this the ultimate tool is to apply all kinds of strong enchantments to it. Enchantments are powerups that improve the overall strength and quality of a tool, weapon or armor. This tool has a set type of enchantments that players can apply:

Efficiency 5

This enchantment will ensure that the tool mines blocks as quickly as possible.

Fortune 3

Fortune 3 enchantment will enable the tool to mine the maximum number of dropped items from one block.

Unbreaking 3

As the name suggests, this enchantment will ensure that the tool does not break even after mining loads of blocks.

Mending

This is a highly useful treasure enchantment that will ensure that the tool repairs itself with the help of XP points and never breaks.

Though, players might think that silk touch can also be a good option to apply on the tool, however fortune and silk touch enchantments cannot be on the same tool. Hence, it was not added to the list. Though it depends on the players and their needs as to which enchantment they need.

