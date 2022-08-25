How to respawn Ender Dragon in Minecraft 1.19 update

Even though Minecraft has over 70 mobs that are active in the game right now, dedicated players still manage to remember how to deal with every single mob they encounter. However, some of these entities are harder to deal with than others, regardless of whether it is killing them, breeding them, feeding them, taming them, or transporting them.

The Ender Dragon, however, is quite an exceptional mob. While it is the final boss of Minecraft’s campaign or main questline, it harbors a unique secret that only some gamers are aware of: it can be respawned with full health.

Steps Minecraft 1.19 players should follow to respawn Ender Dragon

Step 1: Kill the first rendition of the Ender Dragon

This boss fight is one of the most epic encounters in all of gaming, and gamers look forward to the moment they can take the beast down in a fight. That said, in order to respawn the Ender Dragon, Minecraft players must focus on killing it the first time, aside from also destroying the end crystals that it uses to regenerate its health.

There are a ton of methods that can be used to kill the dragon. One may use the slower method, which involves taking an enchanted projectile weapon, like a bow or a crossbow and shooting arrows at it. Gamers can also use melee weapons to deal damage to it once it descends and starts to hover above the central pillar.

The most popular way of killing the dragon is by using beds. This is because beds explode in the End the same way they do in the Nether.

Placing beds on top of the central pillar directly underneath the dragon will allow players to deal massive amounts of damage. If they’re fast enough, they can kill the dragon in one go without having it fly away and then waiting for it to descend again.

Step 2: Craft End Crystals

End Crystals are pretty hard to make, which is why they serve such an important purpose. Players need four of these crystals to respawn the Ender Dragon. In order to create one, gamers will need an eye of ender, seven blocks of glass, and one ghast tear.

Players can make glass using sand. One block of sand or red sand, when smelted in a furnace or blast furnace, gives one glass block. They must be careful not to try and use stained glass or glass panes by mistake, as the crafting process won’t work with those blocks.

When it comes to the eye of ender, gamers need blaze rods to make blaze powder, which is further combined with ender pearls to make eyes of ender.

Finally, ghast tears can be obtained as drops from ghasts. Ghasts, as players know, are found only in the Nether dimension and are some of the most dangerous mobs in the game. Their fireballs cause explosions and can set the player on fire. So players should be careful when they go looking for their tears.

Step 3: Place the End Crystals near the central pillar

Players must place their End Crystals on each side of the central pillar. This is used to bring back each of the ten crystals perched on the surrounding end spikes. Those wanting to defeat the dragon will have to destroy these new crystals as they, too, regenerate the mob.

Once this is done, the Ender Dragon will respawn, and the player will earn the “The End…Again” advancement or achievement. They can make use of the tips given in step one to ensure another victory for them against the dragon.

