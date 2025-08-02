How to ride any Minecraft mob using commands

In Minecraft, you can ride various mobs like horses, pigs, camels, etc. These mobs are great for traveling long distances. However, since the game is a sandbox in nature, you can play around with commands and ride any mob that you like. This means that you can ride anything from zombies to the Ender Dragon itself. The commands make all these bizarre features possible.

Here is a short guide on how to ride any mob in Minecraft using commands.

Steps to use commands to ride any Minecraft mob

1) Activate commands in a world

First, allow commands on your old or new world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to allow commands in either the old or the new world. If you have an old world, you need to pause the game, head to "Open to LAN", allow commands, and start the LAN world. The world will be visible to other devices playing Java Edition on the same network, but you will be able to use commands.

While making a new world, you simply need to allow commands from the world creation page itself.

2) Use the ride command to start riding any mob

Use the ride command to ride any mob in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you allow commands in your world, you need to use the ride command, which starts with typing "/ride" in your chat box. After writing that, you can write your username, then write mount, then the entity you want to ride. The entity's UUID must be typed so that the game understands which mob you exactly want to mount.

For example, this is a ride command to ride a chicken in Minecraft:

/ride @s mount @e[type=chicken,limit=1]

In this command line, you can simply replace the chicken with any other mob, and then select it from the list of entities that shows up in the chat box itself. After selecting a mob, you can press Enter. The game will execute the command by finding a random entity close to you, and you will start riding it.

You can ride any creature in Minecraft using the ride command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Like so, you can even ride hostile mobs like zombies, creepers, skeletons, withers, and even the Ender Dragon.

3) Dismount from a mob using the same command

Dismount from mobs using the same command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After riding a mob, you can also dismount from it using the same command, but simply changing the mount input to dismount. Make sure to always write your username after typing the /ride command.

