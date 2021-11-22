How to run Minecraft with optimal FPS on a low-end PC

Minecraft is clearly not a game known for hyper-realistic graphics. Instead, it is iconic for its blocky and retro-looking visuals. While the game might not offer the greatest visual experience, it is definitely a heavy game to run due to particular features and can significantly slow down low-end PCs.

The graphical pressure given by Minecraft depends on how many chunks the players are loading in the game. Due to having an almost infinite map, Minecraft can be surprisingly heavy, sure to give low-end PCs a hard time.

Different ways to boost FPS in Minecraft on a low-end PC

Luckily, Minecraft offers loads of in-game graphic settings to tweak and make its gaming experience smooth enough to enjoy. On top of that, there are loads of mods to improve FPS in Minecraft. Here are some of the ways to improve FPS in Minecraft on a low-end PC.

1) Tweak in-game settings

Basic video settings in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft offers a video settings tab to tweak the default graphic settings. For most players, changing these settings will boost the game's FPS considerably. The video settings will have a number of sub-settings, but only some of these settings need to be tweaked for optimal FPS:

Biome Blend - Below 5x5

Max Framerate - Unlimited

Graphics - Fast

Smooth Lighting - Off

Use VSync - Off

Render Distance - Below 5

Entity Shadow - Off

Clouds - Off

Particles - Minimal

2) Installing optimization mods

Optifine mod for Minecraft (Image via Pelegit)

Minecraft players are blessed with a game that supports various types of mods to make it more interesting and user-friendly. Some of these mods are famously known for optimizing Minecraft's FPS and graphics.

Mods for the sole purpose of increasing FPS in the game are some of the most popular within the Minecraft community. Optifine, Sodium, BetterFPS, Phosphor, and Chunk-Pregenerator are some of the best mods out there for it.

These mods improve the loading time of the chunks, use a completely different rendering algorithm, and have loads of extra graphical tweaks. They are the swiss army knife for graphical advancements. Players looking to improve their FPS should definitely try these out.

