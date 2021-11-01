5 best Minecraft modpacks for low-end PCs in 2021

Mods bring some much-needed tweaks to Minecraft. Like a breath of fresh air, they can increase the game’s replayability with a few simple changes. From spawning new animals to adding mythical creatures, mods can completely change the game.

While mods and modpacks might be fun to try out, many consume a lot of resources. This can prevent players with low-end PCs from enjoying these mods.

Most suitable Minecraft mods for low-end systems in 2021

5) Cozy Chaos

Cozy Chaos is a lightweight modpack for Minecraft that combines exploration and convenience to provide a soothing experience. It comes with plenty of graphical enhancements and performance mods, which prevent the modpack from being too taxing on the player’s PC.

While it adds many new and powerful enemies, it gives users equally powerful gear to have a chance at defeating them. Additionally, it contains several building mods to simplify and fulfill the gamer’s building needs.

4) Hexxit Updated

The Hexxit Updated modpack (Image via Minecraft)

This modpack is an updated version of the popular Hexxit modpack. It brings a slight revamp of the GUI, some graphical tweaks, and some new items to the game while maintaining the feel of vanilla Minecraft.

The most notable additions in this modpack include a minimap, new blocks like Limestone, and new versions of pre-existing tools.

3) Fabulously Optimized

Fabulously Optimized is great for an fps boost (Image via curseforge)

This modpack is a collection of the best performance and stability mods in Minecraft. It is based on the popular performance mods Sodium, Lithium, and Phosphor.

These mods massively optimize the way Minecraft does the general rendering of game physics and chunk loading, as well as light rendering, which, when combined, hugely improve the player’s fps. There are also plenty of extra performance mods that make more efficient use of their system’s resources to allow Minecraft to run more smoothly.

This modpack also adds plenty of quality-of-life mods that include Dynamic Lighting, zooming in and out, adjusting cloud height, and the ability to customize Fog and fog density in the game.

2) Farming Valley - Lite

This pack is a “lite” version of the “Farming Valley” modpack. It can run smoothly at as low as 1 GB RAM while giving around 100-150 FPS more than its parent modpack.

It is influenced by games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon. In this modpack, gamers must build and maintain a farm or a small town to progress. A guide named the Goddess will assist them in doing so.

Users will have to plant, grow, harvest, sell and thus, make money from their crops and progress further. There are four seasons, each of which has special crops to buy, plant, and harvest.

This modpack also features some new NPCs who can buy the player’s goods.

1) RAD Modpack (LITE)

The different quests available in the RAD Modpack (Image via Minecraft)

The Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons (Lite) or the RAD (Lite) modpack is a “lite” version of the RAD modpack, built to run on lower-end gaming systems. This mod aims to bring some dungeon-crawler vibes to Minecraft.

It can run on as little as 2 GB of RAM and integrated graphics. Influenced by games like Spelunky, the pack focuses on exploring dungeons, gaining loot, and fighting enemies while progressively growing stronger.

