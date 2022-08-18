How to see coordinates without debug screen in Minecraft Java Edition

In the vanilla version of Minecraft Java Edition, players can see their coordinates by pressing 'F3' on their keyboards and opening the debug screen. It shows a lot of other information about the game that can completely clutter the screen. However, there is a way to constantly see the coordinates in the game without any other information crowding the screen.

Coordinates are numeric values that determine the exact location of the player. It shows the X, Y and Z axes values to accurately pinpoint location. Players usually note down the coordinates of different locations so that they can revisit them easily.

While there are other items and blocks like lodestone, compass, etc., that help players in navigation, observing coordinates is still the best and simplest method.

Mods can help see coordinates in Minecraft Java Edition

1) JourneyMap mod

JourneyMap mod showing the minimap with coordinates below it in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via JourneyMap)

Unfortunately, there is no way to continuously see coordinates on the screen in Minecraft Java Edition. However, the game is known for allowing a plethora of mods from the community. They add all kinds of features to Mojang's title, making it much more fun and intuitive. One of the best mods for the game is called JourneyMap.

As the name suggests, it adds all map-related features to the game. Since Minecraft does not have a map system, it can be quite difficult for new players to know where they are going. Along with all the map features, they can also see their coordinates without having to open the debug screen.

The mod also has a lot of map-related features for Minecraft Java Edition (Image via JourneyMap)

Players can easily download and install the mod from the CurseForge website. Once the installation is complete, they can simply play the game and notice that a minimap will pop up at the top right corner when they enter a world, which will enabe them to see their coordinates.

2) Batty's Coordinates

If players only want coordinates, Batty's Coordinates datapack is the best for Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

If players do not want a proper mod related to the map and simply want coordinates to constantly be visible on the screen, they can get Batty's Coordinates datapack.

It is particularly made to display the coordinates and the direction the player is looking at. Usually, they open the debug screen for information like this. Fortunately, this datapack cleanly places all this information right above the hotbar. It is recommended to keep the UI size smaller so that it does not interfere with vision.

To install this, players can download the datapack from the CurseForge website and then copy paste the .zip file in the datapack folder of any world saves inside the main game folder. It is important to remember that if players want to install this datapack for the entire game, they will have to manually replicate the .zip file in all the world saves present in the main game folder.

