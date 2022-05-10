How to see through walls in Minecraft

Being able to see through things can be very valuable to Minecraft players. For many, this is very useful for being able to see underground. With this, players can view where diamonds, iron, gold or other blocks might be below the surface. This can help guide them to these resources.

There are several other valid reasons for wanting to see through walls. PvP players can use this to great effect and spy on their enemies. It's for these reasons and more that many players seek out mods to have this feature, like the Cheating Essentials Mod.

X-ray mods (Image via Dream on YouTube)

However, for those who can't or don't want to use mods, there are other ways to achieve this effect. Glitches do exist that can be exploited to gain this effect. Here's how to do it.

Gaining X-ray abilities without mods in Minecraft

One of the most common methods that Minecraft players use involves a third person camera. These work best in a tunnel that is two blocks high and one block wide.

This is the typical strip mining tunnel and it is very popular. By switching to a third-person view and shifting the camera around to outside the bounds of the tunnel, crafters can see existing caves, blocks and perhaps even structures if there are any. This is a pretty limited X-ray method, though.

Players can also use a composter to glitch the game and get a view through the walls and floors. Minecraft faithful can dig three blocks down and jump inside the composter. Following that, crafters can place a block of sand, gravel or concrete powder above them. This should provide some vision of the surrounding area.

This can also be done with a composter and a piston. Players can repeat the beginning of the process by climbing inside the composter and using the piston to push themselves further down (the piston needs to be activated right on top of the player's head). This will also provide X-ray vision.

Additionally, slime blocks can be used to see through lava. Minecraft gamers need to mine down into the lava, though they'll either need a Potion of Fire Resistance or blocks to protect them.

They need to place two slime blocks, one on top of the other. They can then look through the lava and see any potential resources or other blocks that may be hiding below the lava.

There are other ways to get X-ray through other, unintentional methods, but mods and these tactics are the safest and easiest to pull off. It should also be noted that gltiches do not work 100% of the time.

