How to get X-ray texture pack in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2022)

X-ray texture packs are one of the most useful mods in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. There are all kinds of players in the world who play this game differently. Some want to challenge themselves and play on with the highest difficulty, while others are casuals who just want to have fun without exhausting their energy.

This texture pack is perfect for those who simply want to play the game casually without working too hard on it. Even if this mod can be illegal on certain servers, players can freely use it in their personal worlds.

This essentially helps one to see through certain blocks and look for precious ores quicker. It also works for Nether and Ancient Debris.

Steps to get X-ray texture pack for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2022)

1) Download the pack from the site

First, players will have to find the correct pack for their game. The Minecraft Bedrock Edition modding community is so huge that players can get lost in a sea of websites with the same texture pack. However, some might have ads, viruses or corrupt files, making it quite difficult to find a working one.

download page for the mod (Image via Sportskeeda)

For X-ray texture pack, players can simply head to this site and find a number of download links for different types of X-rays. On this page, they can simply select the first one called 'X-ray texture pack' and hit download.

It will open another page where players will have to wait 10 seconds for the download link to appear. Once the download button shows up, simply click on it to download the '.mcpack' file.

2) Installing and tweaking the mod

Texture pack present in the global resources settings (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition)

If players have the game already installed, they can simply head to the folder where the pack has been downloaded and open it. The pack icon will be of Minecraft, meaning it will directly open the game.

The game will open normally and a message will pop up saying that the pack was imported successfully. Once that's done, players can head to settings and find the 'global resources' option.

This is where they will find the new X-ray texture pack in the 'inactive' menu. Simply activate it and enter its settings to tweak the X-ray options.

Tweaking the X-ray (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition)

Here, players will find a slider. They can use it to select which blocks should be visible or invisible, depending on what one is looking for. It has all the ore block options, including Nether blocks and even obsidian. Make sure that the smooth lighting option in the video settings and any night vision effect are disabled for the mod to work normally.

3) How the world will look like

X-ray vision in the game activated (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition)

Once the players set all the settings, they can simply head to a world and notice that some blocks are invisible. It will also allow them to see what's underground.

The only downside is that the blocks will be quite dark, as they are at 0 light level. However, players will be able to find caves and vaguely make out the ore blocks they need. The best way to clearly see the blocks is by going underwater, as the fog down there somehow makes the blocks much brighter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul