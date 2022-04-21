What is the best Y level to find diamonds in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.30

Diamonds are one of the most craved items in Minecraft. Almost every new player who plays the game for the first time wants these items as quickly as possible. Players can use it to make the second strongest armor and tools (netherite being the strongest). Other than that, it can be used to craft a whole set of items as well.

These items in this particular game are so famous that even other gaming communities know how special it is when a player finds diamonds. As Mojang continues to update and release new features in the game, a new wave of players are constantly joining and starting their journey for the first time. However, a lot has changed in the past two years, and to find these precious items, players will need to locate them in new areas.

Where do diamonds generate, and what's the best Y level to find them in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.30

Changes in ore generation

Since the release of the Caves and Cliffs update part 2, ore generation in the game has changed drastically. With the vertical height of the overworld increasing and the bedrock layer shifting 64 layers below Y level 0, there is loads of new space for them to generate.

Ore generation (Image via Mojang)

This resulted in a massive change in how these precious materials generate in Bedrock Edition as well. Mojang released a chart where they showed which ore will generate where and how much. Through this, players will be able to see all the Y levels at which ores generate.

What is the best Y level to find them

Players must dig down to the best Y level (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.30)

First, players will notice that the diamonds generate much deeper than most other ores. Previously, the best Y level to mine them was 12 or 11, however, now, they will generate much deeper than that, as the bedrock layer is at -64.

They can be found at Y level -58 (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.30)

Diamonds will generate between Y levels 14 and -63, however, after Y level -58, the bedrock layer starts generating. Hence, it can hamper the success rate of finding them. This is why the best Y level to find diamonds in Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.30 is Y level -58.

Strip mining is still one of the best ways to find diamonds (Image via Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.30)

Players will need to dig deep and build an efficient commuting system if they are to constantly head down to mine them. A few of the best ways to mine diamonds are strip mining or branch mining. Once they start mining at this level, they will surely start finding quite a lot of them.

Edited by R. Elahi