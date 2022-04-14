What does 'reduced air exposure' mean while mining diamonds in Minecraft?

Diamonds are arguably the most valued and craved item in Minecraft. These shiny light blue colored items are loved by all players, be it new or experienced. They are magorly used to make the second strongest gears in the game (netherite being the first). Finding them has always been a huge task because of their rarity. However, after the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, this has changed.

In the latest update released by Mojang, the developers brought one of the most drastic changes to the sandbox game. They completely overhauled the world generation, added two brand new cave biomes, shifted the bedrock layer 64 levels down, and changed the ore distribution. Because of this, finding this valuable material has changed as well.

Mojang mentioned 'reduced air exposure' for diamonds in their ore distribution chart. Some players might get confused as to what this means, however it is quite easy to understand.

Fewer diamonds will spawn in surfaces that are exposed to air

What does this term mean?

Reduced air exposure was stated in the latest chart released by Mojang, which shows the ore distribution in the 1.18 version of the game. This was only written on the diamond line as it is only applicable to that item. This simply means that these ores will have less chance of generating if blocks are exposed to air.

The official ore distribution chart (Image via Mojang)

In the 1.18 version, huge caves are generated due to drastic world generation changes. However, players will only be able to find a few of these items here as the blocks are exposed to air. This means that if players want more of them, they will have to find them where there is no air exposure.

How to find diamonds with this change in mind

One ore block when exposed to air (Image via Minecraft)

Once players understand that these items will generate less when exposed to air, they will have to retort back to the basic ways of finding them, i.e. strip mining. Since they generate more where no air blocks are present, this means that they will be present deep inside solid blocks. Hence, strip mining and branch mining are still the best ways to find them.

Alternatively, players may also find huge aquifers inside the caves in this latest update. Players might also find diamonds in these water-filled caves as they won't be exposed to air. Players might also find these ores right next to lava for the same reason.

When mining deep within walls where no air blocks are present (Image via Minecraft)

The best way to find diamonds in the latest update is by digging down to Y level -58, which is the sweet spot for finding them. Players can then simply strip or branch mine solid walls, rather than run around in huge caves to try and find them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan