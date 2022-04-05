5 best seeds for diamonds in Minecraft 1.18.2

Diamonds are always sought after by Minecraft players, and it doesn't hurt to have a world seed available that players can use to find diamond ore a little easier or in larger quantities.

Thanks to the outreach between members of the Minecraft community, there have been a large number of seeds posted online that allow players to obtain diamonds quickly or with little effort.

Each seed can also bring many different benefits in addition to the diamond yield including structures, biome variety, and much more. With that in mind, it isn't a bad time to look at some of the best seeds players can find in the current version of Minecraft to get quick diamonds.

Minecraft: Excellent seeds for obtaining diamonds

5) Diamond village spawn (2123212974)

This seed's village can provide players with 18 diamonds right at spawn (Image via Mojang)

This seed has a little bit of everything for Minecraft players, including a village and ruined Nether portal at spawn. However, what appears around and under the spawn is worth noting.

There are eight diamonds underneath the spawn itself, with an additional eight a few steps away. A ravine also rests near the spawn, housing four exposed diamonds. In addition to all these diamonds, players can also find a buried chest near the Nether portal and a shipwreck resting in the nearby waters.

Early diamonds and access to the structure can make for a great starting position for a player compared to a random seed.

4) Savannah village easy diamonds (15427653362544)

Diamonds aren't always necessary to obtain via ore blocks (Image via u/BigBrain5Head/Reddit)

Although many Minecraft players are content with mining diamonds from the ore blocks underground, it's not the only way to obtain the precious material. Often, blacksmiths in villages also possess diamonds in their shop's loot chest.

This is the case with this particular seed, and players can find a sizable helping of diamonds for free right at the spawn village.

On top of this, players can also find three different shipwrecks nearby and a desert pyramid in the distance. Once Minecraft players have created their diamond tools, they can set off and explore the various structures.

3) Diamond-heavy ravine

Ravines can be replete with ore, including diamonds (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's generation code in version 1.18.2 accounts for many different natural structures and artificial ones. One of these natural creations is ravines, which expose a large amount of the underground players would generally need to dig down into.

Naturally, this can lead to exposure to flowing lava and mineral ores. Diamonds occasionally pop up among these ores, though at a lower frequency than their counterparts.

Regardless, this particular seed features a sizable number of diamonds within its ravine, which is quite close to the spawn. Once players have the tools to harvest the ore, they must carefully descend into the ravine and explore it.

2) Lucky 17 (-8715334050233814349)

Players can head to a single coordinate for a large vein of diamonds (Image via Mojang)

It's rare for diamond veins to appear as large as other ores, but this particular Minecraft seed has created a very impressive vein at the coordinates -278, -51, 2966. This vein has 17 ore blocks, which leads to a considerable allocation of diamonds.

Players should be able to make a ton of tools and gear from these ore blocks, and it doesn't require all that much mining to reach. Considering Minecraft 1.18 changed how ore is distributed, seeds like these are very hard to come by.

1) 75 diamond cave (3937483735383523698)

Players won't often find so many diamonds all in one place (Image via Mojang)

Compatible with Minecraft version 1.16 and above, this seed is a diamond miner's paradise. Though players won't find plentiful diamonds at their spawn point, there's a massive treasure trove not far away. Players can spot a considerably large cave at the coordinates -142, 11, 786, and it's absolutely stacked with diamonds.

Most of these diamonds are exposed out in the open, so players can simply mine them at their pleasure. One should make absolutely certain that they can traverse the cave safely. Nobody wants to loot such a massive haul of diamonds to lose it via death.

