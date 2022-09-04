How to set up Minecraft Realms multiplayer server in 2022

In Minecraft, players can spend hours and hours exploring the vast world in a single-player gamemode. However, the game becomes even more fun when multiple gamers jump into the same world and play together. Though there are several ways to play with other gamers in the game, one of the best and safest ways is by creating a realms server.

Mojang introduced realms for players who want a private server where their friends can join and play in a closed world together. Creating a Minecraft server is quite tricky; hence, players can easily have a realms server managed and protected by Mojang, where they can have fun with other friends that they invite.

Steps to create a Minecraft Realms server in 2022

1) Starting realms setup from Minecraft

Players can either start a free trial or buy the realms server (Image via Mojang)

Before creating a realms server, players must understand that this is a paid service given by Mojang. Since players will be able to enjoy safe and fast official servers from Mojang, the company takes a small amount from the players to manage all the technical aspects to run the server.

When players head to the 'Minecraft Realms' page from the main menu of the game, they will be asked to either start a free trial or buy a realms server. If players simply want to try the realms for a few days, they can start a free trial. Once they click on either one of the buttons, the game will minimize and the official website of the game will open in a browser.

2) Buying the realms from official website

Players need to purchase realms server from official website (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players will need to purchase the realms on their account from the official website. Once players are on the official website, they will be prompted to choose a subscription plan. They can either choose the monthly plan which will cost them $7.99, or a one time purchase for multiple months.

Once players choose this, they will be directed to a page where they can input their debit or credit card details in order to buy a realms server. Once the transaction is complete, a confirmation will be given that players can access their server from the game.

3) Setting up the purchased realms server

Players can choose from different world options (Image via Mojang)

After purchasing the realms server, players can head directly over to the game to observe that a prompt will come up on the Minecraft Realms page, asking the players to set up their realms server.

First, players will be asked to input the realms name and description. Second, they will be asked to create a world in it. There will be several options like new world, upload world, world templates, adventures, experiences, and inspirations

Players can either create a new world, upload an existing offline world to the realms server, or choose from different Mojang-curated maps that come with the paid server. Once everything is set, players can enter their realms settings and invite their friends to play on their realms server.

