How to set the world border in the Nether in Minecraft

The world border is a Minecraft mechanic that prohibits many entities, including players, from passing past a certain point in a dimension, including the Nether.

Since the world border is set regardless of the dimension a Minecraft player finds themselves in, they can use the appropriate world border commands to increase or decrease the size of the border and determine the area of play.

Regardless of where a player activates the commands, the world border's constraints will persist in any other dimensions and are not specific to where they are executed. Be that as it may, players within the Nether may be curious as to what commands are at their disposal.

World border commands and their uses in Minecraft

The world border is shown here in its shimmering, diagonal form (Image via Mojang).

Players seeking to set parameters for their Minecraft world's border within the Nether will just need to proceed with commands the way they would in the Overworld.

First, they'll need to ensure that either cheats are enabled or they have operator privileges on a multiplayer server or realm to ensure that the commands follow through when fed into Minecraft's chat input. The necessary commands and their abilities can be found below:

/worldborder set <sizeinblocks> [timeinseconds] - Sets the border's size into a square region dictated by its size in blocks. Players can also optionally set a time in seconds which will allow the border to grow or shrink over the time set.

- Sets the border's size into a square region dictated by its size in blocks. Players can also optionally set a time in seconds which will allow the border to grow or shrink over the time set. /worldborder center <x> <z> - Places the center of the world border to the requisite x and z coordinates.

- Places the center of the world border to the requisite x and z coordinates. /worldborder add <sizeinblocks> [timeinseconds] - Increase the size of the world border by a number of blocks in each direction. This can be done over time by adding the optional "time in seconds" argument.

- Increase the size of the world border by a number of blocks in each direction. This can be done over time by adding the optional "time in seconds" argument. /worldborder damage buffer <sizeinblocks> - Sets how many blocks a player may traverse past the world border before taking damage.

- Sets how many blocks a player may traverse past the world border before taking damage. /worldborder damage amount <damageperblock> - Dictates how much damage every second players take once they leave a buffer zone for a Minecraft world's border.

- Dictates how much damage every second players take once they leave a buffer zone for a Minecraft world's border. /worldborder warning time <timeinseconds> - Tints the screen red when a contracting world border makes contact with the player over a certain amount of time in seconds. However, if players are using the fast graphics setting, this warning will not appear.

- Tints the screen red when a contracting world border makes contact with the player over a certain amount of time in seconds. However, if players are using the fast graphics setting, this warning will not appear. /worldborder warning distance <sizeinblocks> - Tints the screen red when a player comes within a certain number of blocks from the world border.

- Tints the screen red when a player comes within a certain number of blocks from the world border. /worldborder get - Displays the current width of a world border in a Minecraft world.

By enacting these commands, Minecraft players can alter their world border in the Nether. However, it is best to keep in mind that this will also alter the world border of other dimensions including the End and the Overworld.

